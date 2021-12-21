LEE WILKIE: Strong leadership needed at Dundee in wake of Jason Cummings’ Open Goal behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Strong leadership needed at Dundee in wake of Jason Cummings’ Open Goal behaviour

By Lee Wilkie
December 21 2021, 8.30am
Columnist Lee Wilkie (left) and Dundee striker Jason Cummings (right).
Columnist Lee Wilkie (left) and Dundee striker Jason Cummings (right).

Dundee need every bit of help they can get right now.

As well as defeats piling up, injuries are too.

It’s pretty much every man to the pump right now.

And when a player acts like Jason Cummings did last week, turning up unfit to train the day before a game, strong management is needed.

James McPake’s job is to manage the team and the personalities in it.

Some of them are going to be more difficult than others.

Cummings certainly falls into that category.

Jason Cummings scored some key goals last season.

From the player’s point of view, you can see where the decision came from.

He’ll be frustrated not to be playing and he seems like the type of character that might get carried away in an atmosphere like the one at Open Goal Live.

And he’ll be regretting that now.

It’s probably unlikely he’ll be at the club beyond January but between now and then Dundee have some massive games.

And not many players to call upon.

Dundee boss James McPake.

From Dundee’s perspective you can only hope the whole situation sees Cummings screw the nut and take last week as a kick up the backside.

The irony of the situation is that he’d probably have got more game time against Hearts on Saturday than any other game for the past few months.

He has to take the punishment, though.

For Dundee, they need strong leadership right now from their manager.

 

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Cummings sent to play with Dundee youth team after Open Goal Live appearance

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]