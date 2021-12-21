English sides linked with move for Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne By George Cran December 21 2021, 5.12pm Updated: December 21 2021, 5.15pm Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee could be set to lose key midfielder Shaun Byrne. Out of contract next summer, the 28-year-old will be a free agent come the end of the season. English League One side Lincoln City and League Two Bradford City have both been credited with interest by the Sun. Byrne has been out of action since injuring his knee against Aberdeen in October. He is nearing a return to training with manager James McPake hoping to have him available before the winter break in January. The midfielder was signed from Livingston in June 2019 on a three-year deal and helped the club to promotion last term. Bradford are managed by Scot Derek Adams while Lincoln signed Jamie Robson from Dundee United in the summer. Dundee v Dundee United blow for fans as Covid rules hit derby attendance Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Declan Glass lauds ‘unbelievable’ teenager as Dundee United ace declares: ‘Some of them haven’t played in front of 500, never mind 50,000!’ 4 Dundee United talking points: A ‘remember the name’ afternoon against Rangers for Tam Courts’ Covid-hit side Sam Stanton receives ultimate Regan Hendry compliment as Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn outlines Fife derby aim EXCLUSIVE: Dundee facing injury crisis ahead of Hearts clash