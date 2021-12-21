Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
English sides linked with move for Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne

By George Cran
December 21 2021, 5.12pm Updated: December 21 2021, 5.15pm
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.
Dundee could be set to lose key midfielder Shaun Byrne.

Out of contract next summer, the 28-year-old will be a free agent come the end of the season.

English League One side Lincoln City and League Two Bradford City have both been credited with interest by the Sun.

Byrne has been out of action since injuring his knee against Aberdeen in October.

He is nearing a return to training with manager James McPake hoping to have him available before the winter break in January.

The midfielder was signed from Livingston in June 2019 on a three-year deal and helped the club to promotion last term.

Bradford are managed by Scot Derek Adams while Lincoln signed Jamie Robson from Dundee United in the summer.

 

