Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Watt to Dundee? Dark Blues boss James McPake addresses link to Motherwell star

By George Cran
December 21 2021, 10.27pm Updated: December 21 2021, 11.01pm
Motherwell's Tony Watt.
Dundee boss James McPake has refused to be drawn on any move for Motherwell striker Tony Watt.

The former Celtic man is the top scorer in the Premiership this season with nine goals and is out of contract at the end of the season.

On the BBC’s Off The Ball on Saturday, presenter and ‘Well fan Tam Cowan suggested the Dark Blues were interested in the 27-year-old.

That’s after Watt turned down a new contract at Fir Park.

Dens boss McPake was asked about a potential swoop for the striker but wouldn’t say more than: “I like Tony, he’s a good player.

“He’s the top scorer in the league so I think there will be a lot of teams after Tony Watt, he’s a good player.”

Motherwell striker Tony Watt.

McPake added: “There are millions of players out there I’d like to bring to this football club. We have targets but we are working within a budget.

“There is a myth out there that we are paying loads and loads of money to the likes of Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths.

“That’s not the case.

“We work within a budget and will continue to do that.

“If we can get players of that quality within our budget then great. If not, we move on to the next target.”

