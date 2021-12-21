EXCLUSIVE: Dundee in contract talks with key midfielder Shaun Byrne over extension amid English interest

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have opened discussions over a contract extension for midfielder Shaun Byrne.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Dark Blues since signing from Livingston in 2019.

And he played a major role in promotion last term.

With his current deal ending this summer, there has been reported interest from down south for Byrne’s services.

Derek Adams’ Bradford City and League One Lincoln City have been credited with interest, according to the Sun.

However, it is understood the Dark Blues have moved to keep Byrne at the club.

In 2019, Byrne signed a three-year deal with the Dark Blues.

That contract also contained a clause for a year’s extension if a number of appearances were met in the final year.

The midfielder has been out of action since injuring his knee against Aberdeen in October.

He is nearing a return to training with manager James McPake hoping to have him available before the winter break in January.