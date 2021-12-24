Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake: We were on our knees against Hearts but hopefully we’ll have players back for Aberdeen

By George Cran
December 24 2021, 8.00am
Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake hopes to have a fuller squad to choose from this weekend as the Dark Blues head to Aberdeen on Boxing Day.

Last weekend saw the Dens boss name a very inexperienced bench thanks to a host of injuries and suspensions.

They lost that match to Hearts thanks to a late Jamie Walker strike but McPake was delighted with the character shown by his side.

And he’s called for a similar attitude at Pittodrie on Sunday where he will welcome back defender Ryan Sweeney after his ban.

An injury-hit Dundee battled against Hearts but lost out 1-0.

He’s also hoping one or two of his injured stars can be fit in time to make the squad.

“I think we showed the spirit was there on Saturday,” the Dens boss said.

“We had 11 fit players.

“The players gave it everything and we didn’t deserve to lose against Hearts.

“We were on our knees and we had players on the pitch also carrying niggles. Players were putting their bodies on the line despite not being fully fit.

“We got no points and can’t dwell on it but what we can do is use that spirit. Hopefully we’ll have a few players back.

“Pittodrie is a tough venue and they are a good side.”

‘Tough night at Dens’

One result McPake does look back on fondly is the last meeting with Stephen Glass’s Aberdeen.

Dundee earned their first Premiership win of the season against the Dons as they heaped pressure on the under-fire Dundonian.

Since then, Aberdeen’s form has improved and they have moved into the top six.

And McPake is pleased to see the pressure lift on his opposite number.

“Aberdeen have picked up and I think that was always going to be the case,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee’s Luke McCowan makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen in October.

“They brought in good players, very experienced players like Scott Brown.

“I’m glad Stephen Glass has turned it around because he’s a young manager and it was a tough night for him at Dens.

“He said himself, he could hear it from his own fans, and I can talk from experience as well.

“What he has shown is real character and determination to keep working and believing in what they were doing.

“And they’ve turned it around so fair play to him.”

 

GEORGE CRAN: January sales can be Dundee’s antidote to Christmas gloom at Dens but what might it mean for Leigh Griffiths?

