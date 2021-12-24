Dundee boss James McPake: We were on our knees against Hearts but hopefully we’ll have players back for Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee boss James McPake hopes to have a fuller squad to choose from this weekend as the Dark Blues head to Aberdeen on Boxing Day.

Last weekend saw the Dens boss name a very inexperienced bench thanks to a host of injuries and suspensions.

They lost that match to Hearts thanks to a late Jamie Walker strike but McPake was delighted with the character shown by his side.

And he’s called for a similar attitude at Pittodrie on Sunday where he will welcome back defender Ryan Sweeney after his ban.

He’s also hoping one or two of his injured stars can be fit in time to make the squad.

“I think we showed the spirit was there on Saturday,” the Dens boss said.

“We had 11 fit players.

“The players gave it everything and we didn’t deserve to lose against Hearts.

“We were on our knees and we had players on the pitch also carrying niggles. Players were putting their bodies on the line despite not being fully fit.

“We got no points and can’t dwell on it but what we can do is use that spirit. Hopefully we’ll have a few players back.

“Pittodrie is a tough venue and they are a good side.”

‘Tough night at Dens’

One result McPake does look back on fondly is the last meeting with Stephen Glass’s Aberdeen.

Dundee earned their first Premiership win of the season against the Dons as they heaped pressure on the under-fire Dundonian.

Since then, Aberdeen’s form has improved and they have moved into the top six.

And McPake is pleased to see the pressure lift on his opposite number.

“Aberdeen have picked up and I think that was always going to be the case,” the Dundee boss said.

“They brought in good players, very experienced players like Scott Brown.

“I’m glad Stephen Glass has turned it around because he’s a young manager and it was a tough night for him at Dens.

“He said himself, he could hear it from his own fans, and I can talk from experience as well.

“What he has shown is real character and determination to keep working and believing in what they were doing.

“And they’ve turned it around so fair play to him.”