Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee captain Charlie Adam: Shut the season down now

By George Cran
December 22 2021, 2.58pm Updated: December 22 2021, 3.00pm
Dundee captain Charlie Adam.
Dundee captain Charlie Adam.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam wants the SPFL to shut the season down now to avoid the “massive blow” for clubs forced to play in front of reduced capacities.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday announced new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They included a cap on spectators at football matches, allowing only 500 fans for three weeks, starting on Boxing Day.

That would mean the Dundee derby on January 2, which was approaching a sell-out, would be reduced from over 10,000 to 500 supporters.

With that in mind, Premiership clubs are expected to decide whether to bring forward the winter break which was due to start after that Dundee United clash.

‘Quick decision’

Adam says the sensible option is to shut down now so fans can still attend the re-arranged matches.

Speaking to the Sun, he said: “I think we have to cut the season now, start the winter break now and try to reopen it in maybe a month’s time.

Dundee’s Charlie Adam takes on St Johnstone.

“We have the break coming up so we can go from there again.

“That’s what makes most sense, but they will have to make a decision quickly because everyone plays again on Sunday.

“There are a couple of clubs who want to keep going but you have to try to minimise the infections.

“I don’t understand why the games on Wednesday night are not affected, that doesn’t make much sense to me.

“Personally, I think it’s better to shut now, close for two to three weeks then come back to it when we can.

‘Massive blow’

“It’s a huge blow for the Scottish game and the supporters.

“We have the derbies at new year, Dundee v Dundee Utd, Celtic v Rangers and Hibs against Hearts.

“All those games would be a sell-out, fans looking forward to the games.

“So to have them behind closed doors, effectively, with just 500 fans there is a massive blow.

“As players that’s obviously disappointing but we have to do what’s best for the country because the disease is spreading again and needs to be nullified as quickly as we can.

“Nicola Sturgeon is obviously making a statement in what she’s doing, she doesn’t feel it’s safe to have full stadiums but Boris Johnson must feel it’s OK to do that in England.

“Liverpool will have a full house against Leicester tonight.”

 

Dundee fans’ group calls for SPFL action after ‘kick in the teeth’ Covid restrictions KO derby sell-out v Dundee United

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier