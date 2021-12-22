Dundee captain Charlie Adam: Shut the season down now

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam wants the SPFL to shut the season down now to avoid the “massive blow” for clubs forced to play in front of reduced capacities.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday announced new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They included a cap on spectators at football matches, allowing only 500 fans for three weeks, starting on Boxing Day.

That would mean the Dundee derby on January 2, which was approaching a sell-out, would be reduced from over 10,000 to 500 supporters.

With that in mind, Premiership clubs are expected to decide whether to bring forward the winter break which was due to start after that Dundee United clash.

‘Quick decision’

Adam says the sensible option is to shut down now so fans can still attend the re-arranged matches.

Speaking to the Sun, he said: “I think we have to cut the season now, start the winter break now and try to reopen it in maybe a month’s time.

“We have the break coming up so we can go from there again.

“That’s what makes most sense, but they will have to make a decision quickly because everyone plays again on Sunday.

“There are a couple of clubs who want to keep going but you have to try to minimise the infections.

“I don’t understand why the games on Wednesday night are not affected, that doesn’t make much sense to me.

“Personally, I think it’s better to shut now, close for two to three weeks then come back to it when we can.

‘Massive blow’

“It’s a huge blow for the Scottish game and the supporters.

“We have the derbies at new year, Dundee v Dundee Utd, Celtic v Rangers and Hibs against Hearts.

“All those games would be a sell-out, fans looking forward to the games.

Following the Scottish Government’s announcement yesterday, we have been in constant dialogue regarding the best course of action moving forward #thedee https://t.co/bgxGWM7Ocx — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) December 22, 2021

“So to have them behind closed doors, effectively, with just 500 fans there is a massive blow.

“As players that’s obviously disappointing but we have to do what’s best for the country because the disease is spreading again and needs to be nullified as quickly as we can.

“Nicola Sturgeon is obviously making a statement in what she’s doing, she doesn’t feel it’s safe to have full stadiums but Boris Johnson must feel it’s OK to do that in England.

“Liverpool will have a full house against Leicester tonight.”