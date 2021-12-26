‘An utter lack of care’: Dundee boss James McPake says SPFL Covid decision put Aberdeen at risk

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee boss James McPake has accused the SPFL of an “utter lack of care” following the decision for the Premiership clash at Aberdeen to go ahead.

The Dark Blues discovered on the morning of the match one of their players had returned a positive case.

That quickly saw five further players move into isolation after being deemed close contacts with a Dundee staff member also isolating.

However, a request to the SPFL to postpone the match at Pittodrie was rejected due to the Dark Blues having 13 players available to play.

McPake, though, made no substitutes in the 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen with his bench made up of two goalkeepers in Ian Lawlor and Harrison Sharp, 17-year-old Callum Lamb and 40-year-old assistant manager Dave Mackay.

Aberdeen at risk

On top of his own players, McPake admitted his worry that Aberdeen were also put at risk by the governing body’s decision.

“Absolutely. We were playing them and we just don’t know,” McPake said.

“We had a player that tested negative on Christmas Day but did a test today and was positive. Who is to say that won’t happen to myself or other people?

“The way today was handled showed a lack of respect for everyone — including Aberdeen Football Club. The SPFL will probably deserve the headlines that go with this.

“I’m terrified. We will still test. We just need to pray everyone is healthy because today we were put in a very risky situation as were Aberdeen.”

‘Disgrace’

He added: “It was more about the way it was handled. It was just about it being black and white — you’ve got that (13 players) so go out and play.

“That’s putting people’s families at risk.

“My captain today has a three-day-old baby and now he’s got to go back to his house. Do I feel comfortable with that? No.

“I’ve seen them handle it great before, being diligent and protecting people. That was at the start of it. Now it’s as if it’s you need to play games. No matter what, you are playing that game.

“We asked to get the game off and they made us play it. We didn’t feel comfortable.

“It doesn’t sit right with me.

“The SPFL have been a disgrace.

“Today was a complete and utter lack of care towards a group of individuals who now have to go back to their families knowing that it’s in our camp.

“We just hope nobody pays the consequences.”

‘Proud’

Leigh Griffiths gave the Dark Blues the lead after seven minutes with a thunderbolt free-kick before Ryan Hedges levelled matters five minutes later.

Lewis Ferguson’s 70th-minute strike proved the difference between the sides.

With players having barely trained as they return from injury, McPake says he was proud of their efforts despite defeat.

“Some had no right to play Premiership football for 90 minutes after being out so long,” he added.

“They made me proud in that sense.

“We could have done better with the goals but in terms of effort and everything else they were outstanding to a man.

“I’ve watched Leigh do that since he was 16 so without stating the obvious he could be a really key player for us.”