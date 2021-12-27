SPFL responds after Dundee boss James McPake describes governing body as a ‘disgrace’ over Covid call-off request

An error occurred. Please try again.

The SPFL have responded in the wake of stinging criticism from Dundee boss James McPake, insisting that postponing matches unless unavoidable would threaten the ‘integrity of the league’.

Dee testing on Boxing Day morning returned a positive case and, with a further five players forced to self-isolate as close contacts, they were down to the bare bones.

However, the Dark Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected by Hampden chiefs.

McPake made no substitutes in the 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen.

His bench consisted of two goalkeepers — Ian Lawlor and Harrison Sharp — Callum Lamb, 17, and assistant manager Dave Mackay, 40.

A seething McPake described the SPFL’s decision as ‘incompetent, poor, embarrassing and disgrace’, adding ‘it is putting the health of everyone in the stadium at risk’.

However, the SPFL have moved to clarify the regulations regarding Covid call-offs — and say cancelling fixtures unless the threshold is met could lead to the campaign not being completed.

Clubs are mandated to play providing they have 13 available players, one of which is a goalkeeper. Ten of those must be over the age of 18.

‘Integrity’

SPFL company secretary and director of operations Calum Beattie said: “The SPFL Board policy was notified to all 42 clubs before the season started and provides certainty and consistency on the criteria for postponements.

“The SPFL has repeatedly demonstrated that we will postpone matches when the criteria is met – with ten League matches this season postponed already.

“While we have enormous sympathies for any club which is unable to field its strongest team as a result of Covid-19, those calling for the policy to be changed midway through the season may not have considered the wider implications.

“Failure to administer the policy consistently could lead to clubs choosing not to fulfil specific fixtures, which would have massive implications for sporting fairness, increase pressure on other clubs and threaten the ability to complete the season.

“It is an essential cornerstone of the game that scheduled fixtures must be played when teams fulfil the necessary criteria.

“Failure to do so would undermine the integrity of the league, threaten completion of the season and would certainly cause far more problems than it would solve.”

Uncertain

Beattie added: “Scottish football continues to operate in an extremely challenging and uncertain environment. This will undoubtedly mean that there are clubs most weeks who are struggling to fulfil fixtures.

“If we are to complete the season as scheduled, clubs playing when their playing resources are stretched is, very regrettably, going to be a necessity.”