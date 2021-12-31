‘You feel like you’re letting people down’: Ex-Dundee stars on mental toll of injury hell as current Dees face lengthy comebacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘You feel like you’re letting people down’: Ex-Dundee stars on mental toll of injury hell as current Dees face lengthy comebacks

By George Cran
December 31 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 31 2021, 10.57am
Clockwise from top left: Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne, manager James McPake, defender Lee Ashcroft and former defender Lee Wilkie.
Dealing with a long-term injury can be a lonely place for a footballer.

Often surgery, rehab and then day after day in the gym, a lot of time spent alone recovering.

Out of sight and out of mind for supporters – and sometimes managers – for months on end until fit and available once more.

With that comes a mental battle, one that only those who have been signed off from work they love for a considerable length of time can explain.

Right now, long-term injuries are scattered throughout the Dundee first-team squad.

Striker Cillian Sheridan is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon, defender Lee Ashcroft is unlikely to return to the pitch until March following a nasty hamstring issue.

Midfielder Shaun Byrne escaped the worst of a knee injury but has been sidelined since October and is only now on the verge first-team training again.

Shaun Byrne suffered a bad knee injury against Aberdeen.

One Dee who has known injury more than most is forward Alex Jakubiak with a catalogue of fitness problems restricting him to just seven starts in 18 months.

In a recent interview he described his time at Dens Park as the “hardest of his life”.

Returning to the squad after missing most of last season, Jakubiak told the Courier: “It’s been a tough season physically but mentally as well.

“I do feel I’ve come out of what you might say is a dark place but can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

‘When I was injured, I didn’t want to be at matches’

Dundee defender Lee Wilkie after injuring his knee in 2004.

Every player is different but much of that “dark place” stems from the same place.

Former Scotland, Dundee and Dundee United defender Lee Wilkie’s career ended prematurely due to ongoing knee problems.

The first came while at Dens Park in a derby against United in 2004 and the 41-year-old admits it hit him hard.

“It’s really tough. Suddenly you go from playing every week to being told you can’t play for nine months,” said the Courier and Tele Sport columnist.

“It’s a huge test mentally.

“The physio side of it was quite easy, they say ‘do this, do that’ and give you a programme to follow.

“But it’s not quite so easy to tell yourself ‘do this, do that’.

Wilkie is stretchered off.

“When I got injured, Dundee were in a relegation fight. And that was difficult because I wanted to help my team but I couldn’t.

“When injured I didn’t want to be at matches. I did go most of the time to support the team but I just didn’t want to be there.

“You can’t enjoy being there. When they started struggling and dropping down the table you feel helpless and that you aren’t helping.”

Some managers ‘aren’t a***d with you basically’

Dundee boss James McPake, meanwhile, feels his experiences of injury during his career have helped him since moving into management.

The former Hibs and Dark Blues skipper endured a lengthy back issue before his career ended with a serious knee injury after a tackle in a Dundee derby.

“I’ve been injured a lot,” the former central defender said.

James McPake in his Hibs days.

“It is part of football but it is the human it affects. Some lonely hours in the gym and hard times where everyone is asking how you are and you just want to be out there helping your team.

“At times you feel like you are letting people down but you aren’t really.

“Now I look back on it, you are injured but you are working really hard to get back and help your team.

“I look at that side of it and I believe it is something that helps me as a manager.

McPake’s final match saw him stretchered off against Dundee United.

“I’ve played for managers who, when you are injured, they do not care about you.

“Out of sight, out of mind and they don’t speak to you.

“They aren’t a***d with you basically.

“Sometimes you didn’t even get into the team meetings.”

Not as fearless

The mental test doesn’t end the moment a player is back out on the training field, however.

“It isn’t only the time out that is difficult mentally but even when you return,” Wilkie added.

“I know I wasn’t as fearless as before.

“Before the injury I’d be running about fine, jumping into tackles no problem. But, coming back from the injury, I was a bit hesitant.

“That took a while to get over.”

‘I can’t do it all again’

Wilkie injured playing for Dundee United in 2007.

Wilkie would go on to suffer more knee problems and eventually left Dundee before signing a short-term deal at rivals Dundee United in 2006.

He would play two seasons at Tannadice but was forced to hang up his boots at the age of 29.

“I was just frustrated to start with when I got injured again,” he said.

“And you think ‘I can’t do it all again, I can’t do nine months rehab again’.

“On one hand it was easier because you know how it works, you’ve experienced it.

“But that still doesn’t help your frame of mind when you see the length of time you are going to be out stretch in front of you.”

No regrets

Lee Wilkie is a columnist for the Evening Telegraph and Courier.

However, Wilkie remains sanguine about his playing days and prefers to remember the good times, which included 11 Scotland caps, one international goal as well as Scottish Cup and League Cup Final appearances.

“Football is a short career and I think I was injured for half of mine,” Wilkie adds.

“I am the type of person, though, that doesn’t like to have regrets. I’m delighted to have had the career I did have.

“Just to be a pro footballer was a dream and to play for my country as well as Dundee and Dundee United, I wouldn’t change any of it.”

