Dundee loan report: Who is returning to Dens Park and who might be recalled this month?

Dundee’s Premiership campaign may be taking a breather but there’s still a scattering of Dark Blues strutting their stuff in the lower leagues.

A couple of the seven Dees out on loan will be returning at the end of the temporary deals this month while one could be cut short, too.

Beyond the mid-point of the SPFL season, how have they been doing in Leagues One and Two?

Lyall Cameron

The diminutive playmaker is one of a posse of young Dees plying their trade for Peterhead in League One this term.

Since the last loan report, the Blue Toon’s fortunes have improved and Jim McInally has led his side away from the relegation spots.

Cameron has been a regular in the team this term and has started the last three games.

He’s scored twice in the cups, the latest in a victory over Civil Service Strollers in the Scottish Cup.

Appearances: 18 Goals: 2

Sam Fisher

When it comes to injury, central defender Fisher hasn’t had troubles to seek in his young career.

He’s already overcome a cruciate knee injury and fitness problems have cut short his game time at Forfar this season too.

He’s back fit again, though, and scored a stunner on Boxing Day in a 4-3 home defeat to Stenhousemuir (see video below).

Gary Irvine’s Loons have been flying high in League Two, sitting in second place, though Kelty Hearts are well in front at the top.

Appearances: 5 Goals: 1

Declan McDaid

Winger McDaid played a bit-part role in Dundee’s start to the campaign before heading off in search of first-team football.

His time at Falkirk hasn’t been a happy one, however, with the Bairns languishing in seventh in League One and McDaid taking part in just three victories this term.

His spell there is due to end this month.

Appearances: 9 Goals: 0

Josh Mulligan

Flying full-back Mulligan has been a shining light for Peterhead this term and could be recalled by the Dark Blues.

His loan deal was due to last the season but Dundee can bring him back during the transfer window to push for a first-team place.

Blue Toon team-mate and former Dee Si Ferry called him a “Rolls-Royce” and compared him to Gareth Bale after storming runs down the flank brought goals.

He grabbed his third goal of the season in a win at Dumbarton last month but missed the weekend defeat to Cove through suspension.

Appearances: 23 Goals: 3

Fin Robertson

Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers have opened up a lead at the top of League One and are unbeaten since October.

Robertson, though, has found game time limited and has had to content himself with short substitute appearances since his last start on November 6.

The 19-year-old has made just four starts for the Aberdeen outfit and is expected to return to Dens Park this month.

Appearances: 9 Goals: 0

Danny Strachan

Right-back Strachan has made five starts for Jim McInally’s Peterhead this term, after rejoining the club on loan in the summer.

He came off the bench in the weekend home defeat to Cove Rangers.

Appearances: 14 Goals: 0

Luke Strachan

Another Dee helping Gary Irvine’s Forfar in League Two, Strachan has been a regular at left wing-back for the Loons.

Making seven assists and starting most weeks, the grandson of technical director and ex-Scotland boss Gordon has made a real impact at Station Park this term.

Appearances: 22 Goals: 0