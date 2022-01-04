LEE WILKIE: Striker needed for Dundee but could Leigh Griffiths recovery be a slow burner ready to burst into flame?

An error occurred. Please try again.

I THINK this early January break has come at the right time for Dundee.

It’s an opportunity for them to get their squad refreshed after a really tough spell thanks to injuries and Covid.

Their league position isn’t great but I still think they’ve been unfortunate at times in the season not to pick up more points.

Last week I wrote about what the Dark Blues are needing to add in the transfer window.

As big as getting another central defender in will be, adding more firepower is a pressing matter, too.

It looks for all the world that Jason Cummings is heading for the exit.

He’ll need replaced.

As will the injured Cillian Sheridan.

Griffiths gamble

And there’s still uncertainty about Leigh Griffiths as well.

His loan signing was always a gamble and it hasn’t paid off for James McPake.

Whether Celtic want to take him back is a big question should Dundee want to end his second spell at the club.

But they’ll still hold out hope Griffiths can find that fire in himself, maybe the goal at Aberdeen can do it.

He’d been out of the game for a long while.

When you lose motivation, sometimes it’s really difficult to get it back.

It’s understandable if his head had gone previously and now he’s trying to rediscover his old self.

Hopefully, it’s just a slow burner and Dundee will get a fit and right Griffiths in 2022.