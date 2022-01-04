Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Striker needed for Dundee but could Leigh Griffiths recovery be a slow burner ready to burst into flame?

By Lee Wilkie
January 4 2022, 8.30am
Lee Wilkie (left), Leigh Griffiths (top) and James McPake (bottom).
Lee Wilkie (left), Leigh Griffiths (top) and James McPake (bottom).

I THINK this early January break has come at the right time for Dundee.

It’s an opportunity for them to get their squad refreshed after a really tough spell thanks to injuries and Covid.

Their league position isn’t great but I still think they’ve been unfortunate at times in the season not to pick up more points.

Last week I wrote about what the Dark Blues are needing to add in the transfer window.

As big as getting another central defender in will be, adding more firepower is a pressing matter, too.

Dundee’s Jason Cummings (left) in discussion with Leigh Griffiths.

It looks for all the world that Jason Cummings is heading for the exit.

He’ll need replaced.

As will the injured Cillian Sheridan.

Griffiths gamble

And there’s still uncertainty about Leigh Griffiths as well.

His loan signing was always a gamble and it hasn’t paid off for James McPake.

Whether Celtic want to take him back is a big question should Dundee want to end his second spell at the club.

But they’ll still hold out hope Griffiths can find that fire in himself, maybe the goal at Aberdeen can do it.

He’d been out of the game for a long while.

When you lose motivation, sometimes it’s really difficult to get it back.

It’s understandable if his head had gone previously and now he’s trying to rediscover his old self.

Hopefully, it’s just a slow burner and Dundee will get a fit and right Griffiths in 2022.

 

Dundee loan report: Who is returning to Dens Park and who might be recalled this month?

