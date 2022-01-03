VIDEO: Former Dundee favourite Kane Hemmings fires in ‘wonder goal’ for Burton Albion

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee striker Kane Hemmings admits his long-range strike at the weekend was the best goal he’s ever scored.

The 30-year-old’s volley made it five goals for the season at hometown club Burton Albion as they saw off Crewe Alexandra 4-1 at the weekend.

A strike manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink described as a “wonder goal”.

Burton had been out of action for almost a month due to Covid call-offs but they returned to action with a bang, moving up to 12th in League One.

Hemmings joined Burton last summer after bringing to an end his second spell at Dens Park.

After the match Hemmings was asked by Burton’s in-house media whether it was the best goal of his career.

He replied: “Probably, yeah. I can’t think of many better.

“It sat up for me nice. I heard Charlie Lakin shouting in my ear but there was no way I was passing.

“I just whacked it and it went in, I’m delighted with it.

“It was a nice goal but I back myself in and around the box.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t get more.”

Watch the goal here: