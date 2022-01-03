Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

VIDEO: Former Dundee favourite Kane Hemmings fires in ‘wonder goal’ for Burton Albion

By George Cran
January 3 2022, 4.46pm Updated: January 3 2022, 7.33pm
Burton Albion forward Kane Hemmings (9) shoots and scores to make it 3-1 against Crewe Alexandra.
Former Dundee striker Kane Hemmings admits his long-range strike at the weekend was the best goal he’s ever scored.

The 30-year-old’s volley made it five goals for the season at hometown club Burton Albion as they saw off Crewe Alexandra 4-1 at the weekend.

A strike manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink described as a “wonder goal”.

Burton had been out of action for almost a month due to Covid call-offs but they returned to action with a bang, moving up to 12th in League One.

Hemmings joined Burton last summer after bringing to an end his second spell at Dens Park.

Kane Hemmings
Kane Hemmings celebrates scoring for Dundee in March 2020.

After the match Hemmings was asked by Burton’s in-house media whether it was the best goal of his career.

He replied: “Probably, yeah. I can’t think of many better.

“It sat up for me nice. I heard Charlie Lakin shouting in my ear but there was no way I was passing.

“I just whacked it and it went in, I’m delighted with it.

“It was a nice goal but I back myself in and around the box.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t get more.”

Watch the goal here:

 

