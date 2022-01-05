Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee trial for ex-Dundee United defender Paul Watson as Leigh Griffiths returns to training amid speculation over future

By George Cran
January 5 2022, 10.04am Updated: January 5 2022, 3.39pm
Former Dundee United defender Paul Watson (left) and Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths.
The Dundee squad reported for training for the first time in 2022 this morning.

After injury and Covid issues blighted their end to 2021, the Dark Blues took a welcome breather as Scottish football’s winter break was moved forward.

Today, though, James McPake and his side are gearing up for a return to action on January 18 at Livingston.

And they welcomed former Dundee United defender Paul Watson to training as they search for defensive reinforcements.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Dunfermline in October after a fall-out with the management team of Peter Grant.

Paul Watson is a free agent after leaving Dunfermline.

Watson joined the Pars in June 2020 after being released by United as they moved up to the Premiership.

The versatile defender played an important part as the Tangerines romped to the Championship title, playing 23 times across the Covid-shortened campaign.

He also scored against Dundee last season for Dunfermline, sparking a remarkable comeback at Dens Park.

With Lee Ashcroft out injured for the next few months, central defensive reinforcements are needed for the Dark Blues.

And they will run the rule over Watson over the coming days.

Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths

On-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths was also on duty for the Dark Blues amid speculation over his future at the club.

The Sun reported Dundee were considering ending his second spell at the club after a disappointing first half of the season.

However, the former Scotland man remains at Dens Park ahead of the Premiership restart in less than a fortnight.

January plans

Dundee boss McPake is set to meet managing director John Nelms on Wednesday afternoon to thrash out transfer plans for the rest of the month.

It’s understood preparations were put in place last month but, having returned from a short break, the club are now firming up their January moves.

 

Dundee’s ‘vital’ January window: What do the Dark Blues need next month?

