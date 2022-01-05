An error occurred. Please try again.

The Dundee squad reported for training for the first time in 2022 this morning.

After injury and Covid issues blighted their end to 2021, the Dark Blues took a welcome breather as Scottish football’s winter break was moved forward.

Today, though, James McPake and his side are gearing up for a return to action on January 18 at Livingston.

And they welcomed former Dundee United defender Paul Watson to training as they search for defensive reinforcements.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Dunfermline in October after a fall-out with the management team of Peter Grant.

Watson joined the Pars in June 2020 after being released by United as they moved up to the Premiership.

The versatile defender played an important part as the Tangerines romped to the Championship title, playing 23 times across the Covid-shortened campaign.

He also scored against Dundee last season for Dunfermline, sparking a remarkable comeback at Dens Park.

With Lee Ashcroft out injured for the next few months, central defensive reinforcements are needed for the Dark Blues.

And they will run the rule over Watson over the coming days.

Leigh Griffiths

On-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths was also on duty for the Dark Blues amid speculation over his future at the club.

The Sun reported Dundee were considering ending his second spell at the club after a disappointing first half of the season.

However, the former Scotland man remains at Dens Park ahead of the Premiership restart in less than a fortnight.

January plans

Dundee boss McPake is set to meet managing director John Nelms on Wednesday afternoon to thrash out transfer plans for the rest of the month.

It’s understood preparations were put in place last month but, having returned from a short break, the club are now firming up their January moves.