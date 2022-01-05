Dundee set to recall loan star Josh Mulligan says Peterhead boss Jim McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally expects Dundee to recall in-form defender Josh Mulligan this month.

McInally has had indications from Dark Blues boss James McPake that Mulligan will return to Dens Park, but he is unsure when it will happen.

Mulligan said in December he wanted to be wherever he was going to play and he has impressed in a right wing-back role during his time at Peterhead.

There are still to be discussions around the future of the club’s other loanees, with Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron also on loan from Dundee and Flynn Duffy on a temporary deal from neighbours Dundee United.

Cameron started the 1-0 defeat to Cove Rangers on Sunday and Strachan came on as a second-half substitute. Duffy missed the game after getting injured training with Dundee United.

Losing Mulligan would be a bitter blow to Peterhead, given how important he has been for them this season.

McInally said: “James has told me they’re going to take Josh back, but I don’t know if they’re going to take him back before they start.

“I’m waiting to hear.”