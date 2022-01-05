Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee set to recall loan star Josh Mulligan says Peterhead boss Jim McInally

By Jamie Durent
January 5 2022, 5.00pm
Josh Mulligan in action for Peterhead.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally expects Dundee to recall in-form defender Josh Mulligan this month.

McInally has had indications from Dark Blues boss James McPake that Mulligan will return to Dens Park, but he is unsure when it will happen.

Mulligan said in December he wanted to be wherever he was going to play and he has impressed in a right wing-back role during his time at Peterhead.

Mulligan against Cove earlier in the season.

There are still to be discussions around the future of the club’s other loanees, with Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron also on loan from Dundee and Flynn Duffy on a temporary deal from neighbours Dundee United.

Cameron started the 1-0 defeat to Cove Rangers on Sunday and Strachan came on as a second-half substitute. Duffy missed the game after getting injured training with Dundee United.

Losing Mulligan would be a bitter blow to Peterhead, given how important he has been for them this season.

McInally said: “James has told me they’re going to take Josh back, but I don’t know if they’re going to take him back before they start.

“I’m waiting to hear.”

 

Dundee loan report: Who is returning to Dens Park and who might be recalled this month?

