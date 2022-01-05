Former Dundee star Greg Stewart says he has ‘no idea’ what’s next as Indian Super League deal nears its end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee star Greg Stewart says he has ‘no idea’ what’s next as Indian Super League deal nears its end

By George Cran
January 5 2022, 12.19pm Updated: January 5 2022, 1.31pm
Former Dundee and Rangers man Greg Stewart.
Former Dundee and Rangers man Greg Stewart.

Former Dundee star Greg Stewart has been lighting up Indian football this season.

Nine games into the Super League campaign, Stewart has fired in five goals and earned four assists for Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur side.

And one or two of those strikes have been spectacular to say the least.

The 31-year-old is determined to lead Jamshedpur into the play-offs for the first time in their short history.

After that the Indian season will end and Stewart will once again be a free agent.

He revealed in an exclusive interview with the Courier in October he had been in talks with Dundee manager James McPake after leaving Rangers last summer.

But he says his future beyond the spring isn’t mapped out yet, aside from being reunited with his family.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “I’ve not seen the family for three months. This is the first time I’ve been away from them for Christmas and New Year.

“Obviously that’s difficult. My kids are five and nine, so waking up and having to do Christmas over FaceTime wasn’t the same.

Greg Stewart
Greg Stewart celebrates a Dundee goal at Dens Park.

“It’s not great but it is what it is. I took that choice when I decided to come out here.

“But I’m well past half-way now. I’ve only got two months to go and hopefully it flies in.

“There’s still eight weeks left of the season and 11 games to squeeze into that time so there’s not much down time thankfully.

“It’s been great having such a busy schedule having not played much last season.”

What’s next?

Stewart is among the top scorers in the division, having netted a superb hat-trick in December.

And he topped those strikes with a sensational free-kick last weekend.

He added: “So far I’ve played nine games, scored five goals and got four assists so I’m contributing.

“I’ve got 11 games left and I also want to help the team out as much as possible so we can reach the play-offs, which the club has never achieved.

“We’ve given ourselves a fighting chance. We’ve only lost two games and sit a point outside the top four.

“Beyond that, I haven’t even thought about it.

“I signed a one-year deal but I honestly have no idea what I’ll do next – all I’m focusing on is getting home to see my kids.”

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Stewart reveals Dundee contact in the summer but admits desire to move abroad was too strong

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier