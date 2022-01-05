Former Dundee star Greg Stewart says he has ‘no idea’ what’s next as Indian Super League deal nears its end

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee star Greg Stewart has been lighting up Indian football this season.

Nine games into the Super League campaign, Stewart has fired in five goals and earned four assists for Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur side.

And one or two of those strikes have been spectacular to say the least.

The 31-year-old is determined to lead Jamshedpur into the play-offs for the first time in their short history.

After that the Indian season will end and Stewart will once again be a free agent.

He revealed in an exclusive interview with the Courier in October he had been in talks with Dundee manager James McPake after leaving Rangers last summer.

But he says his future beyond the spring isn’t mapped out yet, aside from being reunited with his family.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “I’ve not seen the family for three months. This is the first time I’ve been away from them for Christmas and New Year.

“Obviously that’s difficult. My kids are five and nine, so waking up and having to do Christmas over FaceTime wasn’t the same.

“It’s not great but it is what it is. I took that choice when I decided to come out here.

“But I’m well past half-way now. I’ve only got two months to go and hopefully it flies in.

“There’s still eight weeks left of the season and 11 games to squeeze into that time so there’s not much down time thankfully.

“It’s been great having such a busy schedule having not played much last season.”

What’s next?

Stewart is among the top scorers in the division, having netted a superb hat-trick in December.

And he topped those strikes with a sensational free-kick last weekend.

He added: “So far I’ve played nine games, scored five goals and got four assists so I’m contributing.

“I’ve got 11 games left and I also want to help the team out as much as possible so we can reach the play-offs, which the club has never achieved.

“We’ve given ourselves a fighting chance. We’ve only lost two games and sit a point outside the top four.

“Beyond that, I haven’t even thought about it.

“I signed a one-year deal but I honestly have no idea what I’ll do next – all I’m focusing on is getting home to see my kids.”