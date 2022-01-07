Leigh Griffiths: Dundee and Celtic locked in talks over striker’s future which could see him remain at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Leigh Griffiths: Dundee and Celtic locked in talks over striker’s future which could see him remain at Dens Park

By George Cran
January 7 2022, 5.36pm Updated: January 7 2022, 6.28pm
Striker Leigh Griffiths.
Striker Leigh Griffiths.

Dundee and Celtic remain locked in talks over the future of striker Leigh Griffiths.

The 31-year-old’s second spell at the club looked set to end in disappointing fashion, with the striker struggling for form and fitness.

However, chances are he will remain a Dundee player for the rest of the season.

A return of two goals and no real impact prompted the Dark Blues to consider ending his temporary stay by sending him back to Parkhead.

In securing the deal in August, Dundee inserted a break clause, meaning they could end the loan in January.

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths.

With that in mind, the Dark Blues have this week been in discussions with Celtic over the Scotland international’s future.

With reinforcements needed this month to bolster their Premiership survival bid, Dundee were keen to cut their losses and use Griffiths’ saved wages to fund January transfers.

However, Celtic have no place for him and would prefer he stay at Dens Park.

And that sees the two clubs looking to restructure the existing deal to see Griffiths remain a dark blue.

Dundee boss James McPake previously said a decision would be made on Friday.

Asked on Thursday about the striker’s future, McPake explained: “We are in discussions at the minute regarding that as a club internally and externally with Celtic as well.

“A decision will be made tomorrow.”

However, it seems a decision either way could be delayed as discussions rumble on.

More Covid cases at Dundee as manager James McPake talks Jason Cummings and trialist Paul Watson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier