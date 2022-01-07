Leigh Griffiths: Dundee and Celtic locked in talks over striker’s future which could see him remain at Dens Park

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee and Celtic remain locked in talks over the future of striker Leigh Griffiths.

The 31-year-old’s second spell at the club looked set to end in disappointing fashion, with the striker struggling for form and fitness.

However, chances are he will remain a Dundee player for the rest of the season.

A return of two goals and no real impact prompted the Dark Blues to consider ending his temporary stay by sending him back to Parkhead.

In securing the deal in August, Dundee inserted a break clause, meaning they could end the loan in January.

With that in mind, the Dark Blues have this week been in discussions with Celtic over the Scotland international’s future.

With reinforcements needed this month to bolster their Premiership survival bid, Dundee were keen to cut their losses and use Griffiths’ saved wages to fund January transfers.

However, Celtic have no place for him and would prefer he stay at Dens Park.

And that sees the two clubs looking to restructure the existing deal to see Griffiths remain a dark blue.

Dundee boss James McPake previously said a decision would be made on Friday.

Asked on Thursday about the striker’s future, McPake explained: “We are in discussions at the minute regarding that as a club internally and externally with Celtic as well.

“A decision will be made tomorrow.”

However, it seems a decision either way could be delayed as discussions rumble on.