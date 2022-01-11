Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Leigh Griffiths tug-of-war is no good for Dundee or Celtic – and certainly not the player himself

By Lee Wilkie
January 11 2022, 8.30am Updated: January 11 2022, 9.53am
Columnist Lee Wilkie (left) and Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths (right).
This past week’s tug-of-war between Dundee and Celtic over Leigh Griffiths has not been a good situation for anybody involved.

Particularly the player.

However it all ends, I just hope Dundee come out of it all in a better situation than they were a month ago.

If they’ve sorted out a better deal and can use some of the money freed up to bring in other players then great.

If Griffiths heads back to Celtic, it’s not great for him, but the Dark Blues will free up some budget.

Leigh Griffiths

Because the loan hasn’t worked out like everyone hoped.

If I was a coach at Dens, I’d still be holding out hope Griffiths can get his head right and come good this season.

We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes but it can’t be good for the player.

He’s had to deal with issues before and now he’ll have been reading about Dundee wanting to send him back but Celtic not wanting him.

That can’t be good for his mental wellbeing at all.

Delicate

And then what happens if he remains at Dens? How is that all going to impact his ability to perform?

It is a delicate situation.

But, as I say, hopefully one that helps Dundee improve their squad.

It has been quiet in terms of incoming signings but I think that’s fairly typical for the January window.

Rushing into a signing for the sake of it won’t work.

There is plenty of time to go.

 

