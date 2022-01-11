LEE WILKIE: Leigh Griffiths tug-of-war is no good for Dundee or Celtic – and certainly not the player himself

An error occurred. Please try again.

This past week’s tug-of-war between Dundee and Celtic over Leigh Griffiths has not been a good situation for anybody involved.

Particularly the player.

However it all ends, I just hope Dundee come out of it all in a better situation than they were a month ago.

If they’ve sorted out a better deal and can use some of the money freed up to bring in other players then great.

If Griffiths heads back to Celtic, it’s not great for him, but the Dark Blues will free up some budget.

Because the loan hasn’t worked out like everyone hoped.

If I was a coach at Dens, I’d still be holding out hope Griffiths can get his head right and come good this season.

We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes but it can’t be good for the player.

He’s had to deal with issues before and now he’ll have been reading about Dundee wanting to send him back but Celtic not wanting him.

That can’t be good for his mental wellbeing at all.

Delicate

And then what happens if he remains at Dens? How is that all going to impact his ability to perform?

It is a delicate situation.

But, as I say, hopefully one that helps Dundee improve their squad.

It has been quiet in terms of incoming signings but I think that’s fairly typical for the January window.

Rushing into a signing for the sake of it won’t work.

There is plenty of time to go.