Key Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne puts pen to paper on new Dens deal

Key midfielder Shaun Byrne has committed his future to Dundee, signing new terms until 2024.

The 28-year-old joins defender Lee Ashcroft and midfielder Paul McGowan in signing new deals over the past few days.

The Dark Blues have moved to secure some of their star men since the turn of the year.

And have seen off reported interest from English sides Lincoln City and Bradford City in tying Byrne down to a new contract.

Byrne has been out of action since October with a knee injury but returned to training over the weekend.

And he will be a Dundee player for the next two and a half seasons after putting pen to paper today.

After signing for the club in 2019, Byrne became a mainstay for James McPake’s Dark Blues.

Anchoring the midfield, the former Livingston man played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion through the play-offs last term.

He continued that impressive form in the top flight this term before injury struck.

So far, Byrne has made 73 appearances for Dundee and will hope to face his old club Livingston next week as he returns to fitness.