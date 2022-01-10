Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Key Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne puts pen to paper on new Dens deal

By George Cran
January 10 2022, 2.17pm Updated: January 10 2022, 4.57pm
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.
Key midfielder Shaun Byrne has committed his future to Dundee, signing new terms until 2024.

The 28-year-old joins defender Lee Ashcroft and midfielder Paul McGowan in signing new deals over the past few days.

The Dark Blues have moved to secure some of their star men since the turn of the year.

And have seen off reported interest from English sides Lincoln City and Bradford City in tying Byrne down to a new contract.

Byrne has been out of action since October with a knee injury but returned to training over the weekend.

And he will be a Dundee player for the next two and a half seasons after putting pen to paper today.

After signing for the club in 2019, Byrne became a mainstay for James McPake’s Dark Blues.

Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee.

Anchoring the midfield, the former Livingston man played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion through the play-offs last term.

He continued that impressive form in the top flight this term before injury struck.

So far, Byrne has made 73 appearances for Dundee and will hope to face his old club Livingston next week as he returns to fitness.

 

