Leigh Griffiths: Talks rumble on between Dundee and Celtic with striker’s future still up in the air

The future of Leigh Griffiths remains unclear as talks rumble on between Dundee and Celtic.

The Scotland international trained with the Dark Blues this morning but whether he will play again for James McPake’s side is still up in the air.

After a disappointing return to Dens Park in the first half of the season, Dundee moved to activate a break clause that allowed them to send Griffiths back to Parkhead.

However, Celtic have no place for him and the two clubs have been in talks since Thursday to restructure the existing loan deal.

Griffiths signed on for a season-long loan move on August 31 and will be out-of-contract at the end of this campaign.

If a restructuring is agreed, it’s likely to see Dundee get a better side of the bargain.

That would allow them to reinvest some of the money saved on January acquisitions to aid their survival bid this term.

Talks will continue as the return to Premiership action edges closer.