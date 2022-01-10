Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leigh Griffiths: Talks rumble on between Dundee and Celtic with striker’s future still up in the air

By George Cran
January 10 2022, 4.41pm Updated: January 10 2022, 5.06pm
Leigh Griffiths.
Striker Leigh Griffiths.

The future of Leigh Griffiths remains unclear as talks rumble on between Dundee and Celtic.

The Scotland international trained with the Dark Blues this morning but whether he will play again for James McPake’s side is still up in the air.

After a disappointing return to Dens Park in the first half of the season, Dundee moved to activate a break clause that allowed them to send Griffiths back to Parkhead.

However, Celtic have no place for him and the two clubs have been in talks since Thursday to restructure the existing loan deal.

Griffiths signed on for a season-long loan move on August 31 and will be out-of-contract at the end of this campaign.

If a restructuring is agreed, it’s likely to see Dundee get a better side of the bargain.

That would allow them to reinvest some of the money saved on January acquisitions to aid their survival bid this term.

Talks will continue as the return to Premiership action edges closer.

