Dundee unveil new third strip in aid of charity and reveal its debut date

Dundee have unveiled a new third strip for their 2021/22 season.

Star Shaun Byrne helped unveil the new kit, which has been produced in partnership with armed forces charities.

The Dee’s new top is white with a dark blue block across the upper chest, with a blue collar.

The back of the shirt features the SSAFA logo.

Supporters can order the shirts now, but are warned that availability is limited.

Dundee will wear their new third kit for the first time against Ross County at Dens Park on Saturday February 5.

The club gave fans a teaser of the new kit earlier in the day when Shaun Byrne was pictured wearing the top underneath his jacket.

It was earlier revealed that Byrne has signed a new deal with the club until summer 2024.

The Dark Blues have once again teamed up with SSAFA and the Black Watch Association.

The two charities will benefit from the sales of the jerseys.