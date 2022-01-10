Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee unveil new third strip in aid of charity and reveal its debut date

By Scott Lorimer
January 10 2022, 4.15pm Updated: January 10 2022, 5.04pm
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne models the new Dundee FC 3rd strip
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne models the new Dundee FC 3rd kit after signing a contract extension with the club

Dundee have unveiled a new third strip for their 2021/22 season.

Star Shaun Byrne helped unveil the new kit, which has been produced in partnership with armed forces charities.

The Dee’s new top is white with a dark blue block across the upper chest, with a blue collar.

The back of the shirt features the SSAFA logo.

Supporters can order the shirts now, but are warned that availability is limited.

Dundee will wear their new third kit for the first time against Ross County at Dens Park on Saturday February 5.

The club gave fans a teaser of the new kit earlier in the day when Shaun Byrne was pictured wearing the top underneath his jacket.

It was earlier revealed that Byrne has signed a new deal with the club until summer 2024.

The Dark Blues have once again teamed up with SSAFA and the Black Watch Association.

The two charities will benefit from the sales of the jerseys.

Key Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne puts pen to paper on new Dens deal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier