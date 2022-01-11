James McPake insists Dundee will be selfish over loans to avoid repeat of Pittodrie chaos as clubs enquire about Josh Mulligan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

James McPake insists Dundee will be selfish over loans to avoid repeat of Pittodrie chaos as clubs enquire about Josh Mulligan

By George Cran
January 11 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 11 2022, 1.00pm
Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan are set to return to Dundee after loan spells in League One.
Dundee have to show a “selfish” streak in 2022 says manager James McPake.

In doing that, they can avoid the sort of chaos that befell the Dark Blues ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Aberdeen.

That day saw a positive Covid case rule out six first-team players. With a number of injuries to contend with, Dundee were severely short of players.

They had enough to meet the SPFL’s criteria to avoid postponement but effectively faced the Dons with no substitutes, having two goalkeepers, assistant manager Dave Mackay and 17-year-old youth player Callum Lamb on the bench.

That prompted an angry McPake to call the SPFL’s decision to play the game “a disgrace”.

Loan returns

With players like Fin Robertson (Cove Rangers) and Declan McDaid (Falkirk) coming to an end of their loan deals and Josh Mulligan to be recalled from Peterhead, first-team numbers will be boosted.

Those three are set to return before the Dark Blues return to action after the winter break at Livingston next Tuesday.

Fin Robertson (No 18)  in action for Cove Rangers.

And McPake says it depends on the business the club do before the window shuts whether they head back out on loan or not.

Robertson returns after largely being used as a substitute at League One leaders Cove Rangers.

“Whether Fin has felt the loan spell has been a success or not, it will have done him good to get out and play,” McPake said.

“We’ve seen that with Luke Strachan (at Forfar) and Josh Mulligan, they’ve played 20-odd games each of proper football.

“They have still been training with us as well so that will certainly help them develop.

“We now need to possibly be selfish about them.

“We saw what happened at Aberdeen – they are going to make us play.

“We’ll assess the loan players, see what we bring in and what we need to do in terms of who we send back out or who we keep.”

Mulligan has ‘a load of teams asking for him’

Mulligan, meanwhile, is set to be recalled after an impressive season with Peterhead.

A versatile player, the 19-year-old made a real impact for the Blue Toon as an attacking right-back.

Josh Mulligan (left) in action for Peterhead.

Whether he will return to push for a first-team place is not yet decided, however.

“There are a load of other teams asking for him so we’ll assess that as a group,” McPake added.

“We’ll make a decision that will come down to how we recruit this month.

“We don’t want to stop his development but if he can help us then we’ve got to be selfish and keep him here as a Dundee player.”

 

