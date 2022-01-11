Kevin Thomson on ‘wheels coming off’ at Dundee and battling Rod Petrie for 50p as Kelty Hearts boss names managers he HATED working under

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Thomson on ‘wheels coming off’ at Dundee and battling Rod Petrie for 50p as Kelty Hearts boss names managers he HATED working under

By Alan Temple
January 11 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 11 2022, 1.02pm
Candid: Thomson
Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson knew he was destined for management at the age of 19 — as he argued with Rod Petrie over 50 PENCE.

Locked in contract negotiations, Thomson told the former Hibs chairman that he would one day take the top job at Easter Road.

The brash teenager was in the process of penning a five-year deal, having burst onto the scene as part of the Hibees’ golden generation of Scott Brown, Derek Riordan and Garry O’Connor.

And he was already a cocksure character.

“When I got my first five-year deal at Hibs, I sat across the table arguing with Rod Petrie over a pound,” said Thomson. “He wanted to give me and extra 50p and I wanted a pound!

“I said to Mr P, who I have the utmost respect for, ‘listen, I will be back here one day to be the manager!’

“At 19, you don’t know that you are going to play for Rangers, Middlesbrough and all that.

“But I always felt I would be a manager one day.”

‘Terry Butcher? Hated him’

Prior to ascending to the dugout, Thomson would turn out for the likes of Rangers, Middlesbrough, Dundee and play three times for Scotland.

He has previously told Courier Sport the influence that ‘inspirational’ Ibrox icon Walter Smith had on his coaching and man management.

Butcher oversaw Hibs’ 2014 relegation

However, Thomson is adamant he learned plenty about what NOT to do from ex-Hibs bosses John Collins and Terry Butcher.

“I never enjoyed Terry Butcher; hated him,” said Thomson. “He didn’t treat me well. I didn’t like John [Collins] but I still have respect for him.

“Even though I would never do anything that Terry or John did, I’m happy I’ve gone through that.

“When it came to togetherness and how they wanted to coach and manage players, not for me.”

He added: “Terry used to send me outside to run myself and put me in the gym with Maurice Malpas to do military stuff. Did I feel that was justifiable? No.”

Dundee memories

Thomson, whose Kelty side boast a seven-point lead at the summit of League 2, was speaking to the Open Goal podcast, helmed by his former Dundee teammate Simon Ferry.

And the ex-Dens Park playmaker reflected on his 18 months in Tayside, suggesting that Paul Hartley’s decision to allow Ferry to leave the club in the summer of 2015 contributed to the struggles of subsequent campaigns.

Unsung? Ferry

“We had a great changing room for the first season [2014/15],” added Thomson. “The wheels came off a bit in the second season.

“Si’s [Ferry’s] banter and camaraderie was really important for a club like Dundee. When you are winning a game and then losing a game, having teammates like Si is really important.

“The following season, I think Paul [Hartley] didn’t like the laughs and the jokes.

“I felt a bit of a void. The group lacked a bit of personality. When you lose a few games and you don’t have that personality, then the group struggles.”

