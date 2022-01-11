Dundee derby gets big crowd go-ahead – but Scottish Government slaps TWO conditions on fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee derby gets big crowd go-ahead – but Scottish Government slaps TWO conditions on fans

By Scott Lorimer
January 11 2022, 3.29pm Updated: January 11 2022, 3.51pm
Harkes' stunner settled the last derby at a boisterous Tannadice
Harkes' stunner settled the last derby at a boisterous Tannadice

The Dundee derby is set to go ahead in front of a packed Dens Park after Nicola Sturgeon announced that Covid restrictions on outdoor events will be scrapped.

From January 17, supporters will be able to return to stadia without a cap on numbers with the 500 capacity limit being lifted.

Clubs will now have to check the vaccine certification of at least 50% of attendees, rather than the current 20%, or at least 1,000 people – whichever figure is higher.

New definition of ‘fully vaccinated’

From Monday, the definition of “fully vaccinated” for the purpose of vaccine passports will include having a booster if the second dose was more than four months ago.

That means that the rearranged game between Dundee and United on 1 February can go ahead in front of a full house.

Prior to the Covid measures coming into force on Boxing Day, both sides announced they had sold out their ticket allocations for the clash.

Speaking in Parliament earlier, the First Minister said: “I can confirm today that the attendance limit of 500 at large-scale outdoor events will be lifted from Monday January 17.

“That means, for example, that spectators will be permitted again at major outdoor sporting events, including football fixtures scheduled for early next week and the forthcoming Six Nations rugby matches.”

Covid Scotland: Phased removal of event restrictions from Monday

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier