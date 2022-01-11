Dundee derby gets big crowd go-ahead – but Scottish Government slaps TWO conditions on fans

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Dundee derby is set to go ahead in front of a packed Dens Park after Nicola Sturgeon announced that Covid restrictions on outdoor events will be scrapped.

From January 17, supporters will be able to return to stadia without a cap on numbers with the 500 capacity limit being lifted.

Clubs will now have to check the vaccine certification of at least 50% of attendees, rather than the current 20%, or at least 1,000 people – whichever figure is higher.

New definition of ‘fully vaccinated’

From Monday, the definition of “fully vaccinated” for the purpose of vaccine passports will include having a booster if the second dose was more than four months ago.

That means that the rearranged game between Dundee and United on 1 February can go ahead in front of a full house.

Prior to the Covid measures coming into force on Boxing Day, both sides announced they had sold out their ticket allocations for the clash.

Speaking in Parliament earlier, the First Minister said: “I can confirm today that the attendance limit of 500 at large-scale outdoor events will be lifted from Monday January 17.

“That means, for example, that spectators will be permitted again at major outdoor sporting events, including football fixtures scheduled for early next week and the forthcoming Six Nations rugby matches.”