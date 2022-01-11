Ex-Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove ‘snubs’ Dundee approach as Dee search for reinforcements goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove ‘snubs’ Dundee approach as Dee search for reinforcements goes on

By George Cran
January 11 2022, 3.40pm Updated: January 11 2022, 3.49pm
Ex-Aberdeen man Sam Cosgrove.
Dundee have reportedly failed in an ambitious bid to bring former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove back to Scotland.

Dens boss James McPake is keen to add to his striking options with Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings out of favour and Cillian Sheridan injured.

And the Daily Record have reported the Dark Blues made a move for Cosgrove to fill the void left by Sheridan’s season-ending Achilles injury.

The 25-year-old scored more than 20 goals in back-to-back seasons for the Dons before earning a move to Birmingham City.

Cosgrove in action for Aberdeen.
That transfer was reported to reach £2 million but the move to St Andrews hasn’t worked out for the striker.

He failed to score in 12 outings for the Blues before being loaned out to Shrewsbury Town this season, where he has netted twice in 17 games in League One.

Sam Cosgrove takes on St Johnstone.

That deal is coming to an end, prompting the interest from Dens Park.

After agreeing a loan move with Birmingham, the deal fell flat, however.

Cosgrove wasn’t keen to come back to Scotland, preferring to stay in English football.

Dundee’s focus now moves on to other targets.

 

