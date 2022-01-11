Ex-Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove ‘snubs’ Dundee approach as Dee search for reinforcements goes on

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have reportedly failed in an ambitious bid to bring former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove back to Scotland.

Dens boss James McPake is keen to add to his striking options with Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings out of favour and Cillian Sheridan injured.

And the Daily Record have reported the Dark Blues made a move for Cosgrove to fill the void left by Sheridan’s season-ending Achilles injury.

The 25-year-old scored more than 20 goals in back-to-back seasons for the Dons before earning a move to Birmingham City.

That transfer was reported to reach £2 million but the move to St Andrews hasn’t worked out for the striker.

He failed to score in 12 outings for the Blues before being loaned out to Shrewsbury Town this season, where he has netted twice in 17 games in League One.

That deal is coming to an end, prompting the interest from Dens Park.

After agreeing a loan move with Birmingham, the deal fell flat, however.

Cosgrove wasn’t keen to come back to Scotland, preferring to stay in English football.

Dundee’s focus now moves on to other targets.