Dundee eye loan switch for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide amid Leigh Griffiths talks

By George Cran
January 12 2022, 8.23am Updated: January 12 2022, 9.42am
Dundee FC are eyeing Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide for a loan.
Dundee are exploring the possibility of taking Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old Dutchman is yet to make an impact at Parkhead since signing a four-year deal in the summer.

The Scottish Sun are reporting that Dens boss James McPake is keen to secure a loan for Urhoghide to help solve his side’s defensive issues.

That’s amid ongoing talks between the Dark Blues and the Hoops over the future of striker Leigh Griffiths.

Celtic’s Osaze Urhoghide and Preston North End’s Ched Evans (front) battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park.

Dundee have moved to activate a break clause in that loan arrangement, ending Griffiths’ second spell at the club early.

The Glasgow side, though, would prefer the striker remain at Dens Park and discussions over a restructuring of the deal have gone on since last week.

In those talks, the prospect of former Sheffield Wednesday man Urhoghide joining the Dark Blues has arisen.

Who is Urhoghide?

21-year-old Urhoghide is a Dutchman born to Nigerian parents who moved to England at an early age.

He can play at centre-back and right-back.

After leaving AFC Wimbledon in 2019, he made his senior debut for Wednesday in an FA Cup win over Brighton.

Urhoghide would go on to 19 appearances in the Championship before the Sheffield side suffered relegation to League One.

Osaze Urhoghide (second from right) celebrates with Celtic team-mates against Real Betis.

In stepped Celtic to offer the young defender a four-year deal.

However, he is yet to make an impact at Parkhead, featuring just once all season.

That saw him play 90 minutes in a 3-2 Europa League victory over Real Betis.

The Hoops are keen to see Urhoghide get experience of the Scottish Premiership and Dens Park could be the ideal place for the defender.

Dundee, meanwhile, are continuing to chase a deal for Canadian international Jay Chapman while Paul Watson remains with the club in the hope of earning a deal with the Dark Blues.

 

