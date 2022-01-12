Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee set to seal deal for Canada international midfielder Jay Chapman

By George Cran
January 12 2022, 11.28am Updated: January 12 2022, 11.57am
Jay Chapman in action for Inter Miami.
Jay Chapman in action for Inter Miami.

Dundee are set to complete the signing of Canada international Jay Chapman.

The 28-year-old midfielder is a free agent after leaving Inter Miami in November.

And the Dark Blues have moved to bring him to Dens Park as their January recruitment drive hots up, revealed by the Courier last week.

Jay Chapman (left) battles with Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra.

It has been reported that Chapman has agreed a two-year deal to move across the pond.

The attacking midfielder played 25 times last season for Phil Neville’s Miami side, the American club owned by David Beckham.

That was alongside the likes of former Real Madrid and Argentina star Gonzalo Higuain, ex-PSG and France man Blaise Matuidi, former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs and ex-Celtic and St Mirren attacker Lewis Morgan.

Chapman has played three times for Canada, scoring on debut against Bermuda.

His last cap came in 2020 in a friendly win over Barbados with Chapman laying on two goals in a 4-1 victory.

After being signed for $100,000 from Toronto FC in 2019, the midfielder went on to play 33 times for Inter Miami before being released in November.

There is a new process to get a visa to work in the UK since Brexit, though Chapman’s father being English should help get that paperwork completed.

 

Dundee eye loan switch for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide amid Leigh Griffiths talks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier