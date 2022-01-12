Dundee set to seal deal for Canada international midfielder Jay Chapman

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee are set to complete the signing of Canada international Jay Chapman.

The 28-year-old midfielder is a free agent after leaving Inter Miami in November.

And the Dark Blues have moved to bring him to Dens Park as their January recruitment drive hots up, revealed by the Courier last week.

It has been reported that Chapman has agreed a two-year deal to move across the pond.

The attacking midfielder played 25 times last season for Phil Neville’s Miami side, the American club owned by David Beckham.

That was alongside the likes of former Real Madrid and Argentina star Gonzalo Higuain, ex-PSG and France man Blaise Matuidi, former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs and ex-Celtic and St Mirren attacker Lewis Morgan.

Chapman has played three times for Canada, scoring on debut against Bermuda.

What a touch and finish for Jay Chapman. All the Canadians getting involved today. pic.twitter.com/eleKxNI9sS — Mitchell Tierney (@mitchelltierney) May 4, 2019

His last cap came in 2020 in a friendly win over Barbados with Chapman laying on two goals in a 4-1 victory.

After being signed for $100,000 from Toronto FC in 2019, the midfielder went on to play 33 times for Inter Miami before being released in November.

There is a new process to get a visa to work in the UK since Brexit, though Chapman’s father being English should help get that paperwork completed.