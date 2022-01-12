Dundee confirm signing of former Inter Miami midfielder Jay Chapman

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have confirmed their first new signing of 2022 after announcing the impending arrival of Canada international Jay Chapman.

The switch is subject to a work permit and international clearance but the Dark Blues hope to have the 28-year-old featuring in dark blue before the end of the month.

Chapman was a free agent after leaving David Beckham’s Inter Miami in November where he was a team-mate of former Argentina and Real Madrid star Gonzalo Higuain.

The midfielder has played three times for Canada with his last cap coming in 2020.

We are delighted to announce that Jay Chapman has agreed a deal with the club subject to international clearance and work permit #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/U7usJPm6AG pic.twitter.com/iuLnFctkEN — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 12, 2022

He played 25 times for Miami last term after joining them from Toronto FC where he made 88 appearances over five seasons.

A Dundee statement included: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Jay Chapman has agreed a deal with the club subject to international clearance and work permit.

“We await further information regarding Jay’s paperwork and look forward to welcoming him to the Kilmac Stadium in the near future.”