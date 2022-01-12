Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee confirm signing of former Inter Miami midfielder Jay Chapman

By George Cran
January 12 2022, 3.04pm Updated: January 12 2022, 8.05pm
Jay Chapman (left)
Jay Chapman (left) battles with Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra.

Dundee have confirmed their first new signing of 2022 after announcing the impending arrival of Canada international Jay Chapman.

The switch is subject to a work permit and international clearance but the Dark Blues hope to have the 28-year-old featuring in dark blue before the end of the month.

Chapman was a free agent after leaving David Beckham’s Inter Miami in November where he was a team-mate of former Argentina and Real Madrid star Gonzalo Higuain.

The midfielder has played three times for Canada with his last cap coming in 2020.

He played 25 times for Miami last term after joining them from Toronto FC where he made 88 appearances over five seasons.

A Dundee statement included: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Jay Chapman has agreed a deal with the club subject to international clearance and work permit.

“We await further information regarding Jay’s paperwork and look forward to welcoming him to the Kilmac Stadium in the near future.”

Dundee eye loan switch for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide amid Leigh Griffiths talks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier