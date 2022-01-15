Dundee boss James McPake drops hint over Jason Cummings’ future

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jason Cummings remains a Dundee player despite expectations he’d be moving on this month.

A high-profile breach of discipline in December saw him sent home “unfit” from training after appearing on stage at the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow dressed as the Joker from Batman.

The former Scotland striker hasn’t appeared for the Dark Blues since and has been linked with moves to Central Coast Mariners in Australia and Linfield in Northern Ireland.

However, he could be part of the Dark Blues squad to face Livingston on Tuesday night as the Premiership gets back under way following a three-week break.

Dundee’s latest signing Jay Chapman won’t be there for the Dark Blues as he awaits the approval of a work permit.

And boss James McPake has admitted Cummings is in a similar situation, suggesting a move Down Under is imminent.

“Jason is training away fine,” McPake said.

“It is similar to Jay Chapman in that there are a lot of hoops to jump through.

“If Jason is still a Dundee player come Tuesday then he is available to play.”

Missing at Livingston will be the suspended Ryan Sweeney while at least one player, possibly two, will be absent due to Covid.