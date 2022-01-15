Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake drops hint over Jason Cummings’ future

By George Cran
January 15 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 15 2022, 8.03am
Dundee striker Jason Cummings.
Jason Cummings remains a Dundee player despite expectations he’d be moving on this month.

A high-profile breach of discipline in December saw him sent home “unfit” from training after appearing on stage at the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow dressed as the Joker from Batman.

The former Scotland striker hasn’t appeared for the Dark Blues since and has been linked with moves to Central Coast Mariners in Australia and Linfield in Northern Ireland.

Dundee boss James McPake.

However, he could be part of the Dark Blues squad to face Livingston on Tuesday night as the Premiership gets back under way following a three-week break.

Dundee’s latest signing Jay Chapman won’t be there for the Dark Blues as he awaits the approval of a work permit.

And boss James McPake has admitted Cummings is in a similar situation, suggesting a move Down Under is imminent.

“Jason is training away fine,” McPake said.

“It is similar to Jay Chapman in that there are a lot of hoops to jump through.

“If Jason is still a Dundee player come Tuesday then he is available to play.”

Missing at Livingston will be the suspended Ryan Sweeney while at least one player, possibly two, will be absent due to Covid.

