Dundee boss James McPake says a new striker is a priority this month as he opens up on Sam Cosgrove offer

James McPake admits Dundee have to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window.

With the future of Leigh Griffiths unclear, Jason Cummings expected to leave and Cillian Sheridan ruled out for the remainder of the season, a striker is on the Dens Park gaffer’s wishlist this month.

However, the Dark Blues have been frustrated in their efforts to bring in new faces this month with Canada midfielder Jay Chapman their only signing of 2022 so far.

Part of that frustration was being knocked back by former Aberdeen star Sam Cosgrove after having a loan bid accepted by the player’s club, Birmingham City.

McPake says adding a striker who fired in over 20 goals in back-to-back seasons for the Dons would have been an “exciting” addition to his squad.

However, he has quickly moved on to other targets.

“We spoke to Birmingham and Gordon (Strachan) spoke to Craig Gardner, their technical director,” revealed McPake.

“We asked the question of Sam but, at the minute, he has no plans to come back to Scotland.

“We met what Birmingham required but unfortunately the big man said he wasn’t wanting to come back.

“It’s his decision to stay in England. Fair enough, he was open and honest about that.

“But if that changes, we’ll be interested.

“It’s one that would have been exciting but, at the minute, it doesn’t look like it’s happening for any Scottish club.”

‘Massive void’

Sheridan’s absence thanks to a nasty Achilles tendon injury means the Dark Blues are missing a bit of height in forward areas.

And having a different option to his current strikers is something McPake is keen to add this month.

Since returning from injury himself, Danny Mullen has been the first-choice frontman.

He repaid that faith with some key goals in November and December.

However, the Dens boss is keen to give Mullen a helping hand by bringing in some reinforcements.

McPake said: “Losing Cillian Sheridan was a blow but Danny gives us that option, too.

“He gets us up the pitch but he needs a wee bit of a hand.

“There is a massive void there when Danny doesn’t play.

“Griff brings different things, Jason too. They are all different but the way Cillian plays, the way Sam Cosgrove plays, it is different to what we have.

“Danny has been fantastic as a lone striker or with another player there.

“We need to be better at the top end of the pitch.

“Losing Cillian is a massive blow and that’s something we identified and have been trying to fix.”