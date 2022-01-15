Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake says a new striker is a priority this month as he opens up on Sam Cosgrove offer

By George Cran
January 15 2022, 12.00pm
Former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove.
James McPake admits Dundee have to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window.

With the future of Leigh Griffiths unclear, Jason Cummings expected to leave and Cillian Sheridan ruled out for the remainder of the season, a striker is on the Dens Park gaffer’s wishlist this month.

However, the Dark Blues have been frustrated in their efforts to bring in new faces this month with Canada midfielder Jay Chapman their only signing of 2022 so far.

Part of that frustration was being knocked back by former Aberdeen star Sam Cosgrove after having a loan bid accepted by the player’s club, Birmingham City.

McPake says adding a striker who fired in over 20 goals in back-to-back seasons for the Dons would have been an “exciting” addition to his squad.

However, he has quickly moved on to other targets.

“We spoke to Birmingham and Gordon (Strachan) spoke to Craig Gardner, their technical director,” revealed McPake.

“We asked the question of Sam but, at the minute, he has no plans to come back to Scotland.

“We met what Birmingham required but unfortunately the big man said he wasn’t wanting to come back.

“It’s his decision to stay in England. Fair enough, he was open and honest about that.

“But if that changes, we’ll be interested.

“It’s one that would have been exciting but, at the minute, it doesn’t look like it’s happening for any Scottish club.”

‘Massive void’

Sheridan’s absence thanks to a nasty Achilles tendon injury means the Dark Blues are missing a bit of height in forward areas.

And having a different option to his current strikers is something McPake is keen to add this month.

Since returning from injury himself, Danny Mullen has been the first-choice frontman.

He repaid that faith with some key goals in November and December.

However, the Dens boss is keen to give Mullen a helping hand by bringing in some reinforcements.

McPake said: “Losing Cillian Sheridan was a blow but Danny gives us that option, too.

“He gets us up the pitch but he needs a wee bit of a hand.

“There is a massive void there when Danny doesn’t play.

“Griff brings different things, Jason too. They are all different but the way Cillian plays, the way Sam Cosgrove plays, it is different to what we have.

“Danny has been fantastic as a lone striker or with another player there.

“We need to be better at the top end of the pitch.

“Losing Cillian is a massive blow and that’s something we identified and have been trying to fix.”

 

