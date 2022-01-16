Frustrated Dundee boss James McPake says Covid is making January window tougher than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Frustrated Dundee boss James McPake says Covid is making January window tougher than ever

By George Cran
January 16 2022, 2.00pm Updated: January 16 2022, 3.41pm
Dundee manager James McPake.
Dundee manager James McPake.

The fear of a Covid-19 infection ravaging squads this season has made the January transfer window more difficult than ever.

That’s the view of a frustrated James McPake as he attempts to bolster his Dundee side this month.

The Dark Blues have already experienced the chaos that can ensue when coronavirus decimates a matchday squad.

McPake’s men were down to the bare bones at Aberdeen and chose not to call on any of his substitutes in the 2-1 defeat.

A threadbare Dundee were beaten 2-1 at Aberdeen.

St Mirren were badly affected in December also, as were Dundee United, with both sides facing Celtic and Rangers respectively with severely under-strength sides.

With the pandemic ongoing, McPake says convincing other clubs to allow fringe players to leave has been an uphill struggle.

‘Clubs are worried’

So far this month the Dark Blues have only added free agent Jay Chapman to their ranks, though that is still subject to the approval of a work permit.

And they have been unsuccessful in attempts to bring Sam Cosgrove back to Scotland on loan while a move for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide has “stalled”.

“It is a tough, tough window,” McPake said.

James McPake

“It is frustrating.

“The January window can be but this one in particular is difficult due to Covid.

“We’re seeing clubs are worried about who they send out on loan or permanently.

“Players who would potentially be allowed out are being kept.

‘More prepared’

“Clubs will have seen our Aberdeen game and St Mirren and Dundee United are examples too.

“We’re seeing clubs will be more prepared in terms of squad depth going into the second half of the season.

Josh Mulligan (No 2) is returning from loan at Peterhead.

“We need to make sure the club isn’t as affected as much as that Aberdeen game again.

“I think every club is like that and are reluctant to let anyone go at the minute.”

To bolster squad numbers, Fin Robertson, Declan McDaid and Josh Mulligan have returned to Dens Park after their loans came to an end.

And McPake insists Dundee will be “selfish” when considering if they head back out for the remainder of the campaign.

 

Dundee boss James McPake drops hint over Jason Cummings’ future

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]