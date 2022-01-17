The story behind Dundee’s signing of Jay Chapman: Darren O’Dea, MLS stats and what the Canadian international will bring to the Dark Blues

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fans have had to be patient to see a new face sign on for Dundee in this transfer window.

And the Dark Blues themselves are having to remain patient as they await the arrival of Canada international Jay Chapman.

The 28-year-old is yet to step foot inside Dens Park as he awaits approval of a work permit.

When he does fly across the Atlantic and pulls on dark blue, what will Dundee be getting?

Position and CV

Chapman is a versatile midfielder who featured 25 times for Inter Miami last year alongside big names such as Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi at David Beckham’s MLS franchise.

He played much of last term in the centre of the pitch but was also utilised on both wings.

The side coached by former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville released Chapman in November.

Chapman has also featured three times for Canada, scoring once in a victory over Bermuda.

The midfielder turned pro in 2015 when signing for Toronto FC in MLS and has made 112 appearances in America’s top flight since.

What his new manager says

Chapman is James McPake’s first new signing of 2022 as he bids to bolster Dundee’s hopes of remaining in the Premiership.

“We are excited,” the Dundee boss said of Chapman.

“We are working really hard behind the scenes to get his visa sorted and to get him in as soon as we can.

“He’s an international player, he’s played a lot in the MLS and has good pedigree.

“Hopefully, we can get him in quickly and he can help us.”

Stats

Last season, Chapman’s strongest assets were his passing quality and ability to play forward passes.

However, his stand-out statistic from 2021 was the pressure he puts on the opposition out of possession.

Chapman boasted one of the highest number of pressures per 90 minutes, ranked in the 91st percentile (i.e. better than 91% of the league) in the entire MLS.

In his 13 starts, 25 appearances total, the Canadian made two assists as Inter Miami struggled, winning just seven and losing 15 of those 25 games.

Chapman’s MLS salary last year was $167,500. That’s $3,221 per week, and current exchange rates make that £2,345 a week.

Comparison

Chapman will arrive at Dens Park with plenty of competition for a midfield place already in place.

Club captain Charlie Adam is a key player, as are Paul McGowan and Shaun Byrne, both of whom recently signed new contracts.

There is also the youthful energy of Max Anderson and guile of Fin Robertson as well as the mobility of the versatile Jordan McGhee.

In terms of play, manager McPake sees a similarity with one of his existing Dark Blues.

“In terms of what we have, he’s probably closest to Paul McGowan,” he said.

“He takes real good care of the ball, real composure.

“I’m not saying he’s exactly like Paul McGowan but he’s one who can link our midfield to the top end of the pitch, he can do that.”

How the move came about

With an ongoing pandemic, travelling to see a player based abroad, never mind on another continent, in person is much more difficult.

But the modern world has other means to assess footballers when first-person judgement is unavailable.

The online database Wyscout played a factor but McPake placed more faith in reports from trusted sources who coached and played with Chapman.

McPake’s former Dundee club mate Darren O’Dea spent a year at Toronto FC in 2012-13, a couple of years before Chapman arrived.

Former Scotland defender Steven Caldwell, another ex-Toronto man and former assistant coach of the Canada national side, also helped.

As did former Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross, an old team-mate of Charlie Adam, who also played for Inter Miami last season.

“Obviously we haven’t had the chance to see him so we have to ask people we trust,” McPake revealed.

“People who I trust gave very high opinions of him.

“It wasn’t one that just popped up and it happened all of a sudden.

“I spoke to Darren O’Dea first about him in November, Darren played in Toronto and has a lot of links out there.

“He spoke to a lot of people and he’s someone I trust.

“Steven Caldwell coached him as well and Charlie (Adam) spoke to Ryan Shawcross who played with him at Inter Miami.

“It is difficult bringing players from a foreign country when you can’t physically get to see them because of the current climate.

“But there is enough footage online and stuff so we can decide on a player.”