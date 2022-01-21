James McPake warns Dundee they must up their game to avoid cup upset at Dumbarton as he gives update on Jordan Marshall injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake warns Dundee they must up their game to avoid cup upset at Dumbarton as he gives update on Jordan Marshall injury

By George Cran
January 21 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 21 2022, 9.15am
Dundee FC boss James McPake and left-back Jordan Marshall (inset).
Dundee boss James McPake and left-back Jordan Marshall (inset).

Dundee have to be “miles better” than they were in midweek at Livingston if they are to kick off their 2022 Scottish Cup campaign in positive fashion.

That’s the view of manager James McPake as he prepares his Dark Blues for a trip to League One Dumbarton in the fourth round.

Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Livingston sees the Dee head into the contest on the back of a six-game losing streak in the league.

Stephen Farrell’s Sons, meanwhile, have just one win in six, beating bottom side East Fife last weekend.

“It’s a massive game. It’s the Scottish Cup and I think everyone in the country loves it. It’s a massive weekend of football,” said McPake.

Dundee’s last meeting with Dumbarton saw a 6-2 win with a hat-trick for Greg Stewart.

“We need to go there and get through to the next round.

“It’s a great competition and one we want to do well in.

“It’s certainly not a distraction from the league.

“We want to be in the hat for the next round.

“It’ll be a tough tie, we know that. We saw last year how hard it can be with the Bonnyrigg game.

“We’ve had them watched twice and it will be a tough game.

“We have to give Dumbarton the respect they are due but we have to be miles better than we were on Tuesday night.”

Jordan Marshall
Jordan Marshall pulls up early on at Livingston.

Dundee, meanwhile, are awaiting news on the severity of Jordan Marshall’s hamstring injury picked up at Livi.

The left-back pulled up after just seven minutes and has been ruled out of Saturday’s contest.

He is due to be scanned on Friday.

“He’s not great,” said McPake.

“He says he got off before it went the way it did last time.

“I’m glad he did come off and we’re hopeful it doesn’t have a real effect on him.”

