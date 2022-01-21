James McPake warns Dundee they must up their game to avoid cup upset at Dumbarton as he gives update on Jordan Marshall injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have to be “miles better” than they were in midweek at Livingston if they are to kick off their 2022 Scottish Cup campaign in positive fashion.

That’s the view of manager James McPake as he prepares his Dark Blues for a trip to League One Dumbarton in the fourth round.

Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Livingston sees the Dee head into the contest on the back of a six-game losing streak in the league.

Stephen Farrell’s Sons, meanwhile, have just one win in six, beating bottom side East Fife last weekend.

“It’s a massive game. It’s the Scottish Cup and I think everyone in the country loves it. It’s a massive weekend of football,” said McPake.

“We need to go there and get through to the next round.

“It’s a great competition and one we want to do well in.

“It’s certainly not a distraction from the league.

“We want to be in the hat for the next round.

“It’ll be a tough tie, we know that. We saw last year how hard it can be with the Bonnyrigg game.

“We’ve had them watched twice and it will be a tough game.

“We have to give Dumbarton the respect they are due but we have to be miles better than we were on Tuesday night.”

Dundee, meanwhile, are awaiting news on the severity of Jordan Marshall’s hamstring injury picked up at Livi.

The left-back pulled up after just seven minutes and has been ruled out of Saturday’s contest.

He is due to be scanned on Friday.

“He’s not great,” said McPake.

“He says he got off before it went the way it did last time.

“I’m glad he did come off and we’re hopeful it doesn’t have a real effect on him.”