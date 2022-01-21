Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden ‘signs pre-contract agreement with Dundee’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are reported to have beaten off other clubs to sign Zak Rudden on a pre-contract agreement.

The Partick Thistle striker is out of contract in the summer and James McPake has won his signature ahead of fellow Premiership sides, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 21-year-old attacker had attracted bids from St Johnstone and Motherwell, as well as reported interest from Carlisle.

Rudden had also been offered a new deal at Firhill but now looks set to join The Dee.

Partick rejected offers from Well and Saints for Rudden to join in this window, with Ian McCall putting a six-figure price tag on his top-scorer.

With a pre-contract already in place, the Dark Blues may now turn their attentions to putting forward cash to make him a Dundee player this month.

Rudden has netted seven times for Partick in 19 Championship games so far this season.

The Scotland U/21 international joined the Jags in 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Rangers and had loan spells at Falkirk and Plymouth Argyle.