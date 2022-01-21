Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden ‘signs pre-contract agreement with Dundee’

By Scott Lorimer
January 21 2022, 4.26pm
Zak Rudden has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with Dundee.
Dundee are reported to have beaten off other clubs to sign Zak Rudden on a pre-contract agreement.

The Partick Thistle striker is out of contract in the summer and James McPake has won his signature ahead of fellow Premiership sides, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 21-year-old attacker had attracted bids from St Johnstone and Motherwell, as well as reported interest from Carlisle.

Rudden had also been offered a new deal at Firhill but now looks set to join The Dee.

Partick rejected offers from Well and Saints for Rudden to join in this window, with Ian McCall putting a six-figure price tag on his top-scorer.

With a pre-contract already in place, the Dark Blues may now turn their attentions to putting forward cash to make him a Dundee player this month.

Rudden has netted seven times for Partick in 19 Championship games so far this season.

The Scotland U/21 international joined the Jags in 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Rangers and had loan spells at Falkirk and Plymouth Argyle.

Zak Rudden analysis: Did St Johnstone target show he is what Perth club need in Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock clash?

