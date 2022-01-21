Zak Rudden: Dundee confirm pre-contract agreement but Partick Thistle insist the price must be right if Dee want him now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Zak Rudden: Dundee confirm pre-contract agreement but Partick Thistle insist the price must be right if Dee want him now

By Scott Lorimer
January 21 2022, 5.19pm Updated: January 21 2022, 9.19pm
Zak Rudden has signed a pre-contract agreement with Dundee
Dundee have confirmed Zak Rudden has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club but must stump up the cash if they want him now.

The 21-year-old striker is out of contract with Partick Thistle in the summer and has pledged his future to the Dens Park side.

The former Rangers youth will join the Dark Blues on a deal until 2025 when his current contract with the Jags expires.

James McPake fought off interest from other clubs including St Johnstone and Motherwell for the striker’s services.

Dundee could now make a move to bring Rudden to Dens this month, but will have to stump up the cash for the Championship side to part ways with their man.

However, the Glasgow club have warned that a “satisfactory” offer must be made to if the Dark Blues want to acquire the striker now and have reiterated his importance to their promotion push.

A statement read: “Partick Thistle Football Club acknowledges Dundee Football Club’s announcement of Zak Rudden’s pre-contract signing.

“The club reiterates that Zak is an important member of our first team squad and will remain so until the end of the season unless a satisfactory offer is made during the January transfer window.”

Both Well and Saints have had bids rejected by Ian McCall, with a six-figure price tag slapped on the attacker.

The Scotland Under-21 international has netted nine times for Partick so far this season.

