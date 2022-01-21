Zak Rudden: Dundee confirm pre-contract agreement but Partick Thistle insist the price must be right if Dee want him now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have confirmed Zak Rudden has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club but must stump up the cash if they want him now.

The 21-year-old striker is out of contract with Partick Thistle in the summer and has pledged his future to the Dens Park side.

The former Rangers youth will join the Dark Blues on a deal until 2025 when his current contract with the Jags expires.

James McPake fought off interest from other clubs including St Johnstone and Motherwell for the striker’s services.

Dundee could now make a move to bring Rudden to Dens this month, but will have to stump up the cash for the Championship side to part ways with their man.

However, the Glasgow club have warned that a “satisfactory” offer must be made to if the Dark Blues want to acquire the striker now and have reiterated his importance to their promotion push.

A statement read: “Partick Thistle Football Club acknowledges Dundee Football Club’s announcement of Zak Rudden’s pre-contract signing.

“The club reiterates that Zak is an important member of our first team squad and will remain so until the end of the season unless a satisfactory offer is made during the January transfer window.”

Both Well and Saints have had bids rejected by Ian McCall, with a six-figure price tag slapped on the attacker.

The Scotland Under-21 international has netted nine times for Partick so far this season.