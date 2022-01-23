Dundee hoping to get Zak Rudden in this month as James McPake draws Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee hoping to get Zak Rudden in this month as James McPake draws Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet comparison

By George Cran
January 23 2022, 9.00am
Zak Rudden has signed a pre-contract agreement with Dundee.

James McPake says Zak Rudden can be Dundee’s Lawrence Shankland or Kevin Nisbet after snapping up the striker on a pre-contract deal.

The 21-year-old is still a Partick Thistle player and he started their Scottish Cup victory over Airdrieonians on Saturday.

But the Dens boss is hopeful the Scotland U/21 frontman could still arrive before the end of this transfer window.

McPake said: “I’d love to (get him in this month).

Dundee boss James McPake during the weekend victory at Dumbarton.

“When I put my presentation to the board to get the job, Zak Rudden was one of three strikers I wanted to sign.

“I don’t mind saying the other two were Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet, who we missed out on and they’ve gone and done well elsewhere.

“I believe Zak can go on and do well as well.

“He is a Partick Thistle player until the end of the season.

“If that changes, who knows? If they aren’t going to sell him then fair enough, I’m looking forward to working with him.

Hungry

“That’s a player I’ve known for a while.

“Having spoken to him he’s hungry to come here and do well in the Premiership.

“I hope he’s here but at the end of the day it’s a long-term signing for the football club and, in my view, a really good investment.

“He’s 21 and has done a lot in his career so far that is very positive.

“We’ve tried to get him a couple of times before so we’re delighted we’ve eventually got him on a pre-contract.

“Will it happen sooner? That’s up to Partick Thistle.”

 

