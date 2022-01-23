Dundee hoping to get Zak Rudden in this month as James McPake draws Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet comparison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake says Zak Rudden can be Dundee’s Lawrence Shankland or Kevin Nisbet after snapping up the striker on a pre-contract deal.

The 21-year-old is still a Partick Thistle player and he started their Scottish Cup victory over Airdrieonians on Saturday.

But the Dens boss is hopeful the Scotland U/21 frontman could still arrive before the end of this transfer window.

McPake said: “I’d love to (get him in this month).

“When I put my presentation to the board to get the job, Zak Rudden was one of three strikers I wanted to sign.

“I don’t mind saying the other two were Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet, who we missed out on and they’ve gone and done well elsewhere.

“I believe Zak can go on and do well as well.

“He is a Partick Thistle player until the end of the season.

“If that changes, who knows? If they aren’t going to sell him then fair enough, I’m looking forward to working with him.

Hungry

“That’s a player I’ve known for a while.

“Having spoken to him he’s hungry to come here and do well in the Premiership.

“I hope he’s here but at the end of the day it’s a long-term signing for the football club and, in my view, a really good investment.

“He’s 21 and has done a lot in his career so far that is very positive.

“We’ve tried to get him a couple of times before so we’re delighted we’ve eventually got him on a pre-contract.

“Will it happen sooner? That’s up to Partick Thistle.”