Dundee confirm departure of striker Jason Cummings

By George Cran
January 23 2022, 10.18pm Updated: January 23 2022, 10.23pm
Jason Cummings is on his way to Australia.
Jason Cummings has left Dundee to join a club overseas, the Dark Blues have confirmed.

The 26-year-old Scotland international is expected to join Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners.

Cummings departs Dens Park having scored 14 goals in 36 appearances after signing in January 2021.

He played a major part in the club’s promotion from the Championship, including three goals in the final two league matches of the season that secured second place.

Jason Cummings celebrates his goal at Hearts with Danny Mullen.

In a statement, the Dens Park club said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm this evening that Jason Cummings has left to join a club overseas.

“Jason signed for the club just under a year ago and scored 14 times in 36 appearances during his time at the Kilmac Stadium.

“He scored eight times as the club secured promotion back to the Premiership and found the net three times on league duty this campaign.

“We would like to thank Jason for his efforts while at Dens and wish him all the best for the future.”

Cummings’ final appearance for Dundee came in defeat at Hibernian on December 14 before a high profile breach of discipline.

Appearing on stage dressed as the Joker from Batman at an Open Goal Live event in Glasgow without club permission, Cummings was subsequently sent home from training the following day.

He returned to the matchday squad at Livingston last Tuesday but was an unused substitute.

Central Coast Mariners are managed by former Scotland U/21 international Nick Montgomery and sit sixth in the A-League this term.

Cummings departs as Dundee’s top scorer this season with six goals in all competitions despite not starting a game since late October.

 

