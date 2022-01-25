LEE WILKIE: Why I’m backing Dundee to get the better of St Johnstone in crunch bottom-of-the-table clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This next week is the biggest of Dundee’s season, no doubt about it.

An absolutely mammoth match at St Johnstone tomorrow followed by home matches against St Mirren and Dundee United.

Then there’s Ross County after that.

These are the types of games the Dark Blues just have to get wins in if they are to climb up the table.

If they continue as they have been lately, they are in real trouble.

But, despite the disappointment at Livingston last week, I still feel like Dundee aren’t that far away from being a decent side that can get results in this league.

McDiarmid Park, though, is the kind of venue where they have to show that.

And coming out of that Livi contest with nothing ramps up the importance of this bottom-of-the-table clash even more.

Struggling Saints

St Johnstone really are in a bad place after the weekend defeat in the cup.

After 10 straight defeats in all competitions, they are seriously struggling.

In my eyes, Dundee are in a better place.

Though their results over the past few weeks haven’t been much better.

But the makings of a team is there.

They’ve been unfortunate at times when things could have gone another way but also let themselves down by conceding poor goals.

Intensity

If Dundee can get off to a fast start at McDiarmid I think they’ll get the result they crave.

Show real intensity, which they are capable of, and get on top then pressure will only build on their opponents.

St Johnstone have really struggled to create this season and that’s where Dundee are ahead of their Tayside rivals.

Dumbarton

The Dark Blues are also coming into the game on the back of a victory, unlike Saints.

It’s always difficult going away from home in the Scottish Cup and Dumbarton was never going to be easy.

It was a case of getting the job done and Dundee managed to do that.

And that result will have given them a lift.

A clean sheet helps as does a decent draw for the next round.

Transfers

I said last week that I wasn’t overly concerned by the lack of incoming transfers at Dens Park.

I still feel that way, though we are yet to see a fresh face in dark blue this month.

It’s a really difficult window to get players in, the right players in, and I expect things will go right to the end of the month.

Ideally they’d want new faces in now to boost them ahead of these key fixtures.

But, do you just get somebody in who will only sit on the bench?

You want someone in who can make an impact. So waiting is the right call for me.

Jason Cummings

Losing Jason Cummings, though, is a blow if you ask me. He’s a player who will score goals, he’ll get chances and will take them.

You don’t find players like that easily.

As we’re seeing this month, you sometimes don’t find any players easily.

But it’s disappointing to see a goalscorer leave when goals are a problem.