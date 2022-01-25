LEE WILKIE: Why I’m backing Dundee to get the better of St Johnstone in crunch bottom-of-the-table clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Why I’m backing Dundee to get the better of St Johnstone in crunch bottom-of-the-table clash

By Lee Wilkie
January 25 2022, 8.30am Updated: January 25 2022, 8.51am
Columnist Lee Wilkie, left
Columnist Lee Wilkie reckons Dundee can get the better of St Johnstone this week.

This next week is the biggest of Dundee’s season, no doubt about it.

An absolutely mammoth match at St Johnstone tomorrow followed by home matches against St Mirren and Dundee United.

Then there’s Ross County after that.

These are the types of games the Dark Blues just have to get wins in if they are to climb up the table.

If they continue as they have been lately, they are in real trouble.

Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan celebrate against St Johnstone in December.
Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan celebrate against St Johnstone in December.

But, despite the disappointment at Livingston last week, I still feel like Dundee aren’t that far away from being a decent side that can get results in this league.

McDiarmid Park, though, is the kind of venue where they have to show that.

And coming out of that Livi contest with nothing ramps up the importance of this bottom-of-the-table clash even more.

Struggling Saints

St Johnstone really are in a bad place after the weekend defeat in the cup.

After 10 straight defeats in all competitions, they are seriously struggling.

In my eyes, Dundee are in a better place.

Murray Davidson tackles Josh Ginnelly during his side's recent dfeat to Hearts.
Murray Davidson tackles Josh Ginnelly during his side’s recent defeat to Hearts.

Though their results over the past few weeks haven’t been much better.

But the makings of a team is there.

They’ve been unfortunate at times when things could have gone another way but also let themselves down by conceding poor goals.

Intensity

If Dundee can get off to a fast start at McDiarmid I think they’ll get the result they crave.

Show real intensity, which they are capable of, and get on top then pressure will only build on their opponents.

St Johnstone have really struggled to create this season and that’s where Dundee are ahead of their Tayside rivals.

Dumbarton

The Dark Blues are also coming into the game on the back of a victory, unlike Saints.

It’s always difficult going away from home in the Scottish Cup and Dumbarton was never going to be easy.

It was a case of getting the job done and Dundee managed to do that.

And that result will have given them a lift.

A clean sheet helps as does a decent draw for the next round.

Transfers

I said last week that I wasn’t overly concerned by the lack of incoming transfers at Dens Park.

I still feel that way, though we are yet to see a fresh face in dark blue this month.

It’s a really difficult window to get players in, the right players in, and I expect things will go right to the end of the month.

Ideally they’d want new faces in now to boost them ahead of these key fixtures.

But, do you just get somebody in who will only sit on the bench?

You want someone in who can make an impact. So waiting is the right call for me.

Jason Cummings

Jason Cummings
Jason Cummings has left Dundee.

Losing Jason Cummings, though, is a blow if you ask me. He’s a player who will score goals, he’ll get chances and will take them.

You don’t find players like that easily.

As we’re seeing this month, you sometimes don’t find any players easily.

But it’s disappointing to see a goalscorer leave when goals are a problem.

Dundee set to seal deal for Niall McGinn from Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]