Dundee confirm capture of winger Niall McGinn from Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have completed the signing of Niall McGinn after the winger left Aberdeen.

The 34-year-old Northern Ireland international has put pen to paper on an 18-month deal, bringing his Dons career to an end.

The Dark Blues confirmed the capture on Monday night, with McGinn going straight into the matchday squad to face St Johnstone on Wednesday.

McGinn is Dundee’s third signing of the winter window after Canadian Jay Chapman and a pre-contract deal for Partick Thistle’s Zak Rudden.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Niall McGinn on a 18 month deal #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/XZ74Hv6mKc pic.twitter.com/dw12ah1Vkr — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 24, 2022

He is hugely experienced, having played over 200 times in the Scottish top flight as well as picking up 67 Northern Irish caps and scoring at Euro 2016.

McGinn arrives after 358 appearances for the Dons, scoring 87 goals over 10 seasons at Pittodrie.

He will challenge first-team regulars Luke McCowan and Paul McMullan on the Dundee flanks as the Dark Blues target Premiership survival.

International regular

The former Celtic man remains a regular in Northern Ireland squads and played five times for his country in 2021, scoring once against USA.

McGinn has started only two games this season for Aberdeen, with another nine appearances off the bench.

His last appearance was against the Dark Blues on Boxing Day as the Dons defeated Dundee 2-1 at Pittodrie.