Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news: Two new faces available to face St Johnstone as James McPake gives positive Jordan Marshall update

By George Cran
January 26 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 26 2022, 8.42am
Dundee got the better of St Johnstone in their last meeting thanks to a Danny Mullen strike.
Dundee will head to bottom-side St Johnstone with two new faces in their matchday squad.

Hugely-experienced winger Niall McGinn arrived from Aberdeen earlier this week to join in his first training session on Tuesday.

And he’ll be joined by Canada international Jay Chapman at McDiarmid Park.

The 28-year-old jetted into Dens Park this week after getting the all-clear from the Home Office and is cleared to make his debut against Saints.

Also fit and available will be goalkeeper Adam Legzdins after he took a place on the bench for the weekend win at Dumbarton.

He was joined there by winger Paul McMullan after he suffered a dead leg in the previous match at Livingston.

He shrugged that off to play the second half against the Sons.

“Paul McMullan is over the wee knock he had,” manager James McPake said.

Dundee winger Paul McMullan is fit to face St Johnstone.

“I was hoping not to have to use him on Saturday in case he got another bang but they went down to 10 men and he was happy to get on.

“He made a big difference in the game.”

Jordan Marshall

Jordan Marshall pulls up early on at Livingston.

Definitely out are long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles).

On the sidelines, too, will be left-back Jordan Marshall after his hamstring injury at Livingston last week.

His absence, however, is likely to be shorter than first feared.

“He’s had his scan and it’s not as bad as it could’ve been,” McPake said.

“He’ll not make Wednesday but we might see him next week.”

Returning to league action will be central defender Ryan Sweeney after he missed the 2-0 defeat to Livingston through suspension.

 

