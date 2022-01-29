Dundee v St Mirren OFF: Dark Blues’ first home match of 2022 postponed due to Storm Malik

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s home Premiership clash with St Mirren has been called off due to high winds.

Storm Malik has already claimed a number of games today as it batters the east coast of Scotland.

And Dundee’s first home match of 2022 has joined Aberdeen v St Johnstone and Arbroath v Partick Thistle in being postponed.

Fallen trees, road closures and power cuts have already taken their toll across Scotland, with several more hours of strong winds forecast.

The Met Office has issued an amber “danger to life” warning, with reports of 72mph gusts battering Tayside and Fife.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

Dundee’s next clash is a mouth-watering derby at home to fierce rivals Dundee United on Tuesday evening.