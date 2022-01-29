Dundee v St Mirren OFF: Dark Blues’ first home match of 2022 postponed due to Storm Malik

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v St Mirren OFF: Dark Blues’ first home match of 2022 postponed due to Storm Malik

By George Cran
January 29 2022, 12.16pm Updated: January 29 2022, 12.43pm
Dens Park, the home of Dundee Football Club.
Dens Park, the home of Dundee Football Club.

Dundee’s home Premiership clash with St Mirren has been called off due to high winds.

Storm Malik has already claimed a number of games today as it batters the east coast of Scotland.

And Dundee’s first home match of 2022 has joined Aberdeen v St Johnstone and Arbroath v Partick Thistle in being postponed.

Fallen trees, road closures and power cuts have already taken their toll across Scotland, with several more hours of strong winds forecast.

The Met Office has issued an amber “danger to life” warning, with reports of 72mph gusts battering Tayside and Fife.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

Dundee’s next clash is a mouth-watering derby at home to fierce rivals Dundee United on Tuesday evening.

Dundee agree pre-contract deal with Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie – and Dark Blues hope to get him in before window shuts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier