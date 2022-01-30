Motherwell aiming to keep Dundee-bound Ricki Lamie until the end of the season says boss Graham Alexander despite defender agreeing pre-contract Dens move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has confirmed defender Ricki Lamie’s impending move to Premiership rivals Dundee.

The 28-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal to join the Dark Blues at the end of his current ’Well deal which ends this summer.

And James McPake is keen to bolster his defensive options by bringing in the defender before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.

That, though, would require transfer deal between the two clubs.

But Alexander says the plan from the Steelmen is to keep Lamie at Fir Park.

On the pre-contract deal, Alexander told the Sun: “I think that might have happened on Friday night, I spoke to Ricki on Friday afternoon.

“But I still see Ricki as an important player for us for the rest of the season.

“He’s a great character, he’s a good player and he’s part of our squad.

“So I don’t see any reason why we need to lose him before the end of the season.

‘Ready to act’

“We have got to be ready to act if anything happens with any of our players but we are happy with where the squad is right now.

“We don’t want to lose anyone, everyone has got a part to play from now to the end of the season.

“The plan is to keep everyone on board.”

Dundee are also chasing a deal for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden after he penned a pre-contract to join the Dark Blues at the end of his deal.

On Friday, Ian McCall said the two clubs were some way off an agreement.

The transfer window slams shut for SPFL clubs at midnight on Monday evening.