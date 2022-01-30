Motherwell aiming to keep Dundee-bound Ricki Lamie until the end of the season says boss Graham Alexander despite defender agreeing pre-contract Dens move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motherwell aiming to keep Dundee-bound Ricki Lamie until the end of the season says boss Graham Alexander despite defender agreeing pre-contract Dens move

By George Cran
January 30 2022, 10.10am
Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie has agreed a pre-contract deal with Dundee.
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has confirmed defender Ricki Lamie’s impending move to Premiership rivals Dundee.

The 28-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal to join the Dark Blues at the end of his current ’Well deal which ends this summer.

And James McPake is keen to bolster his defensive options by bringing in the defender before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander.

That, though, would require transfer deal between the two clubs.

But Alexander says the plan from the Steelmen is to keep Lamie at Fir Park.

On the pre-contract deal, Alexander told the Sun: “I think that might have happened on Friday night, I spoke to Ricki on Friday afternoon.

“But I still see Ricki as an important player for us for the rest of the season.

“He’s a great character, he’s a good player and he’s part of our squad.

“So I don’t see any reason why we need to lose him before the end of the season.

‘Ready to act’

“We have got to be ready to act if anything happens with any of our players but we are happy with where the squad is right now.

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie.

“We don’t want to lose anyone, everyone has got a part to play from now to the end of the season.

“The plan is to keep everyone on board.”

Dundee are also chasing a deal for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden after he penned a pre-contract to join the Dark Blues at the end of his deal.

On Friday, Ian McCall said the two clubs were some way off an agreement.

The transfer window slams shut for SPFL clubs at midnight on Monday evening.

 

