Dundee team news for crunch Dens derby: New faces ready for debuts and possible injury returns

As well as their shiny new signings Dundee could welcome back three first-team options for their crunch derby clash tonight.

The Dark Blues host rivals Dundee United at Dens Park this evening in the Premiership’s second Dundee derby of the season.

James McPake’s side will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Tangerines back in September.

And he’ll have more options at his disposal than almost any other point this season.

New signing Zak Rudden is available should the Dens boss choose to throw him straight into the derby mix.

Delighted to get it done! New challenge buzzing to get started 💙 https://t.co/iDepY4rn3W — Zak Rudden (@zakorudden) January 31, 2022

As is right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell after his late arrival on loan from Leicester City last night.

However, Danny Mullen has recovered from the illness that saw him miss last week’s trip to St Johnstone.

Also missing that clash were left-back Jordan Marshall (hamstring) and utility man Jordan McGhee (thigh).

Both, though, have trained this week and McPake has been pleased with their progress.

“We’re in good shape,” the Dens boss said of his squad.

“McGhee and Marshall will potentially be back. They’ve been back training.

“We’ll assess them to see if there’s any reaction but they looked OK.”

Missing will be long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles).