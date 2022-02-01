Dundee team news for crunch Dens derby: New faces ready for debuts and possible injury returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news for crunch Dens derby: New faces ready for debuts and possible injury returns

By George Cran
February 1 2022, 8.00am
Dundee striker Zak Rudden (left), Danny Mullen and midfielder Jordan McGhee (left).
As well as their shiny new signings Dundee could welcome back three first-team options for their crunch derby clash tonight.

The Dark Blues host rivals Dundee United at Dens Park this evening in the Premiership’s second Dundee derby of the season.

James McPake’s side will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Tangerines back in September.

And he’ll have more options at his disposal than almost any other point this season.

New signing Zak Rudden is available should the Dens boss choose to throw him straight into the derby mix.

As is right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell after his late arrival on loan from Leicester City last night.

However, Danny Mullen has recovered from the illness that saw him miss last week’s trip to St Johnstone.

Also missing that clash were left-back Jordan Marshall (hamstring) and utility man Jordan McGhee (thigh).

Both, though, have trained this week and McPake has been pleased with their progress.

“We’re in good shape,” the Dens boss said of his squad.

Jordan McGhee is back training.

“McGhee and Marshall will potentially be back. They’ve been back training.

“We’ll assess them to see if there’s any reaction but they looked OK.”

Missing will be long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles).

 

