Dundee bid for Hibs centre-back Darren McGregor knocked back as hopes of a deal for Ricki Lamie fade

By George Cran
January 31 2022, 8.43pm Updated: January 31 2022, 10.13pm
Hibs defender Darren McGregor.
Dundee have failed in a bid to bolster their backline with Hibs central defender Darren McGregor.

Improving the centre-back position has been a key aim for Dens boss James McPake this month.

However, despite agreeing a pre-contract deal with Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie, hopes are fading they will be able to do that before the transfer window shuts at midnight.

The Steelmen have so far knocked back any approach from the Dark Blues to bring Lamie to Dens Park today.

Lamie has agreed a pre-contract with Dundee.

With that deal looking unlikely, McPake switched his focus to the experienced former Rangers and St Mirren man McGregor.

However, Hibs are unwilling to let the defender go and it’s understood McGregor is keen to fight for his place at Easter Road.

Dundee, meanwhile, are still chasing a loan deal for highly-rated Leicester right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell.

