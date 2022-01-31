Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee secure loan deal for highly-rated Leicester City full-back Vontae Daley-Campbell

By George Cran
January 31 2022, 11.00pm
Leicester City's Vontae Daley-Campbell (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Dan Burn.
Dundee have sealed the loan capture of Leicester City full-back Vontae Daley-Campbell.

The 20-year-old right-back has joined the Dark Blues until the end of the season.

The former England U/19 international has regularly captained the English Premier League side’s U/23s this term.

And the Foxes are keen to get the youngster some first-team experience under his belt.

Leicester City’s Vontae Daley-Campbell (38) takes on Burton Albion in a pre-season friendly.

The Londoner came through the ranks as a kid with Arsenal before making the switch to Leicester City in 2019.

He has made two first-team appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season, starting against Brighton in the EFL Cup and Watford in the FA Cup.

He also played 90 minutes in a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Brighton last season.

Daley-Campbell arrived in Dundee this evening and is expected to go straight into the squad to face fierce rivals Dundee United tomorrow.

 

