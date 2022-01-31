Dundee secure loan deal for highly-rated Leicester City full-back Vontae Daley-Campbell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have sealed the loan capture of Leicester City full-back Vontae Daley-Campbell.

The 20-year-old right-back has joined the Dark Blues until the end of the season.

The former England U/19 international has regularly captained the English Premier League side’s U/23s this term.

And the Foxes are keen to get the youngster some first-team experience under his belt.

The Londoner came through the ranks as a kid with Arsenal before making the switch to Leicester City in 2019.

He has made two first-team appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season, starting against Brighton in the EFL Cup and Watford in the FA Cup.

He also played 90 minutes in a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Brighton last season.

Daley-Campbell arrived in Dundee this evening and is expected to go straight into the squad to face fierce rivals Dundee United tomorrow.