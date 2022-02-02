Zeno Ibsen Rossi switch from Bournemouth still live for Dundee as the Dark Blues await clearance from FIFA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are waiting for the green light from world governing body FIFA to secure a loan deal for defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi.

The Dark Blues made a last-gasp effort to bring in the Bournemouth central defender right at the end of the January transfer window.

With key defender Lee Ashcroft out injured and a bid for Motherwell centre-back Ricki Lamie knocked back despite his pre-contract agreement, defensive reinforcements were needed.

And James McPake’s side still hold out hope clearance can come from FIFA to allow Rossi to make the switch from the south coast of England.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock, is ready and waiting to make the journey north to join up with the dark blues.

But paperwork is currently holding that up.

What happened?

After missing out on other central defensive options, a chance to bring in a player who had featured in the English Championship this season came up for the Dark Blues.

Rossi has experience of Scottish football, though he was part of the Killie side relegated by Dundee in the play-offs last season.

And the Dens Park outfit launched a late bid to get the Englishman in on loan until the end of the season.

It’s understood Rossi turned down Crewe Alexandra in favour of Dundee while Hearts were also credited with interest if John Souttar’s move to Rangers had gone through.

But time was marching on towards the midnight deadline on Monday evening.

Dundee managed to get their side of things filed ahead of time but some of the paperwork from parent club Bournemouth didn’t arrive until after the deadline.

The two clubs have since been advised they have a good chance of convincing the governing body to accept the deal, however.

And the Dark Blues have now appealed to FIFA in a bid to get the move through.