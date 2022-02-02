Zeno Ibsen Rossi switch from Bournemouth still live for Dundee as the Dark Blues await clearance from FIFA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Zeno Ibsen Rossi switch from Bournemouth still live for Dundee as the Dark Blues await clearance from FIFA

By George Cran
February 2 2022, 12.00pm
Zeno Ibsen Rossi in action for Kilmarnock last season.
Zeno Ibsen Rossi in action for Kilmarnock last season.

Dundee are waiting for the green light from world governing body FIFA to secure a loan deal for defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi.

The Dark Blues made a last-gasp effort to bring in the Bournemouth central defender right at the end of the January transfer window.

With key defender Lee Ashcroft out injured and a bid for Motherwell centre-back Ricki Lamie knocked back despite his pre-contract agreement, defensive reinforcements were needed.

AFC Bournemouth’s Zeno Ibsen Rossi (left) and Chelsea’s Armando Broja battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly.

And James McPake’s side still hold out hope clearance can come from FIFA to allow Rossi to make the switch from the south coast of England.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock, is ready and waiting to make the journey north to join up with the dark blues.

But paperwork is currently holding that up.

What happened?

After missing out on other central defensive options, a chance to bring in a player who had featured in the English Championship this season came up for the Dark Blues.

Rossi has experience of Scottish football, though he was part of the Killie side relegated by Dundee in the play-offs last season.

And the Dens Park outfit launched a late bid to get the Englishman in on loan until the end of the season.

Kilmarnock’s Zeno Ibsen Rossi takes on Dundee in the play-offs.

It’s understood Rossi turned down Crewe Alexandra in favour of Dundee while Hearts were also credited with interest if John Souttar’s move to Rangers had gone through.

But time was marching on towards the midnight deadline on Monday evening.

Dundee managed to get their side of things filed ahead of time but some of the paperwork from parent club Bournemouth didn’t arrive until after the deadline.

The two clubs have since been advised they have a good chance of convincing the governing body to accept the deal, however.

And the Dark Blues have now appealed to FIFA in a bid to get the move through.

 

Dundee boss James McPake ‘encouraged’ by derby display but admits chances have to start going in after Dundee United draw as he addresses Leigh Griffiths situation

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]