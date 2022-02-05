Vontae Daley-Campbell reveals Leceister City boss Brendan Rodgers’ encouragement over Dundee switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Vontae Daley-Campbell reveals Leceister City boss Brendan Rodgers’ encouragement over Dundee switch

By George Cran
February 5 2022, 8.00am
Dundee loanee Vontae Daley-Campbell. Inset: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and James Maddison.
Dundee loanee Vontae Daley-Campbell. Inset: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and James Maddison.

New Dundee loanee Vontae Daley-Campbell didn’t have to look far to see the benefits a spell in Scottish football can have on a young career.

The Leicester City kid made the long trip up to Dens Park on Monday before being thrust into a derby less than 24 hours later, impressing at right-back.

And the 20-year-old admits he didn’t have to think too long about joining the Dark Blues.

Especially after the encouragement from manager Brendan Rodgers, formerly Celtic boss before taking over at the Foxes.

James Maddison curls in a free-kick for Aberdeen.

There was also a clear example in Leicester star James Maddison, who shone on loan at Aberdeen in 2016, a player Daley-Campbell has trained with regularly.

“Coming to Scotland is attractive because it’s a good league and it’s a great chance to get minutes,” said the former England U/19 international.

“The manager (Brendan Rodgers) told me to enjoy it, he spoke highly about the league and how it would be good for me.

“He told me this would be a great opportunity to get my career started.

“Obviously James Maddison came up to Scotland and hasn’t looked back since, there’s also been Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk playing up here early in their careers.

“So you look up to these guys and you see what’s possible if you do well in Scotland.”

Vontae Daley-Campbell of Dundee races past Scott McMann of Dundee United.

Derby debut

Daley-Campbell arrived late on deadline day to secure his first loan spell and found himself immediately in the starting XI for a crunch Dundee derby.

The youngster wasn’t fazed, however, despite only featuring in two first-team matches all season.

“It was a good experience on Tuesday, I really enjoyed it and though the boys were really good,” he said.

“We were unlucky not to win but we will kick on from here.

“I was ready to come in, I’m happy to be here and it was good to get a game straight away.

“I had a few options but this one was the best for me, the lads have really welcomed me and I think we are a good team.

“There’s a lot to come from us and I’m confident we’ll stay up this season.

“I am up for the challenge, I believe in everyone here – the feeling has been really good.”

No fear

The youngster is also bullish about his new side’s chances in today’s crucial home clash with Ross County.

The Staggies currently sit five points ahead of the Dark Blues in the table, giving them the opportunity of opening up a sizeable gap between the sides.

The key threats from the Highlanders come from out wide in the shape of Premiership top scorer Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo.

Dundee manager James McPake and Vontae Daley-Campbell.

Though they will be direct opponents for Daley-Campbell, he’s keen to impose his game on them rather than the other way around.

“I watched some clips of Ross County when I was travelling up to Dundee because I knew we had them coming up in the second game,” Daley-Campbell added.

“They are a good team but anyone can be beaten, anything is possible.

“They have good wide players but I am not worried about that, I’ll just focus on my own game.”

 

Did Leigh Griffiths gamble derail Dundee’s season? The anatomy of a loan gone wrong and the January failure that triggered Celtic release

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]