Dundee 1-2 Ross County: Defensive howlers cost Dee dearly as Staggies come from behind

Two defensive disasters from Dundee saw the Premiership’s bottom side give up a lead to lose at home to Ross County.

In a crucial clash in the battle to avoid relegation the Dark Blues were cruising into half-time with a deserved lead after an impressive first half.

Zak Rudden had capped his first start with a well-taken goal after 24 minutes before Adam Legzdins let a Joseph Hungbo strike slip beyond him moments before the break.

The goalie made up for that by saving Regan Charles-Cook’s penalty but there was no denying the league’s top scorer late on as he took advantage of a mix-up in the Dundee defence.

Good first-half undone

Within 60 seconds Dundee were inches from taking the lead as Paul McMullan rattled the crossbar from 25 yards.

And that set the tone for the home side in attack for much of the first half.

On the front foot with the energy of McMullan, Jordan McGhee and Max Anderson causing County all sorts of problems.

Eventually that counted as McMullan played to McGhee and his first-time pass found Rudden inside the area.

And he showed his quality in front of goal as he took one touch before smashing a volley into the net.

Max Anderson would then miss a gilt-edged chance but the Dark Blues looked good for a half-time lead.

Seconds before the break, however, they conceded a poor goal as Joseph Hungbo’s strike found its way past Legzdins for 1-1.

Second-half no show

That goal seemed to have spooked Dundee in the second half as County started the better.

And they had the chance to take a crucial lead before the hour as Cammy Kerr was penalised for handball in the area.

Legzdins, though, made up for his earlier error by keeping out Regan Charles-Cook’s poor spot-kick.

The Staggies were still in the ascendancy and took the lead with just nine minutes left, taking advantage of yet another defensive mistake from the home side.

A mix-up between Ryan Sweeney and Cammy Kerr allowed Charles-Cook to race clear and finish with aplomb.

Danny Mullen had a late effort saved by Ross Laidlaw but there was no coming back for the home side.

And to cap their miserable day Vontae Daley-Campbell was shown a straight red card in the closing seconds after a wild tackle on Harry Paton.

After the seventh defeat in nine league games, Dundee remain bottom of the division with 10th place Ross County now eight points ahead.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Daley-Campbell, Fontaine, Sweeney, Kerr, Byrne, McGhee, Anderson (McCowan 65), McMullan, McGinn (Adam 79), Rudden (Mullen 74).

Subs not used: Lawlor, McDaid, Chapman, Mulligan, Elliott, Robertson.

Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Vokins, Spittal (H Paton 82), Callachan, Watson, Iacovitti, Charles-Cook (Drysdale 88), Tillson, Hungbo (D Samuel 74), White.

Subs not used: Maynard-Brewer, A Samuel, Ramsay, B Paton, Wright, MacKinnon.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 4,621 (112 away)