‘I take the blame’ – Dundee boss James McPake rues poor decision-making in crushing defeat to Ross County

Poor decision-making was the downfall of Dundee in their crucial Premiership clash with fellow relegation battlers Ross County.

That’s the view of Dens boss James McPake after watching his “fragile” side throw away a first-half lead to lose 2-1 to drop eight points behind the Staggies.

The defeat was a crushing blow to the Dark Blues who fall a point behind St Johnstone at the foot of the table.

Defensive howlers from goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and defenders Ryan Sweeney and Cammy Kerr gifted Ross County their goals after Zak Rudden had scored his first for the Dens men.

McPake, though, admits he shoulders some of the blame too.

“Everything we felt we had got right in the last two games was completely missing,” he said.

“The goals we lost were nothing short of shambolic. I’ll take that on the chin because I picked the team.

“We had 30 seconds of a half to go and it came down to decision-making. Game management seems to go missing.

“Players make bad decisions and I make bad decisions and I take the rap for it.

“No way am I absolving myself of blame but those two goals will be the worst goals conceded in British football today.”

‘We’ve gifted them nine points’

Joseph Hungbo’s strike moments before the break somehow squirmed past goalkeeper Adam Legzdins before the goalkeeper made up for that in the second half by keeping out Regan Charles-Cook’s penalty.

The Premiership’s top scorer, though, wouldn’t be denied as he made the most of a mix-up between Sweeney and Kerr to race clear and net his 11th goal of the season.

Vontae Daley-Campbell would also see red in the dying seconds for a wild tackle on halfway.

“It’s frustrating because Ross County are eight points ahead of us and we’ve gifted them nine points,” rued McPake.

“They are a good side but we should have been clinical at the top end of the pitch.

“It was a great finish from Zak and Max misses his chance but I’m not going to be critical of a kid because he’s been excellent.

“When you make bad decisions so often in a game you will get punished.

“That lies with me at the very top. My decision-making can be questioned and I’ll take the blame.

“I picked the team. That team had enough to win the game in my opinion.

“If we get that second goal I believe we go on to win the game but as soon as we take a knock we are so fragile.”