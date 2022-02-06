8 talking points from Dundee’s dismal defeat to Ross County – defensive calamity, James McPake and Zak Rudden’s shooting boots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

8 talking points from Dundee’s dismal defeat to Ross County – defensive calamity, James McPake and Zak Rudden’s shooting boots

By George Cran
February 6 2022, 1.00pm Updated: February 6 2022, 3.59pm
Regan Charles-Cook earns Ross County victory, Dundee boss James McPake (top) and striker Zak Rudden (bottom).
Dundee fans have been in this position before.

Staring relegation in the face as their team seem powerless to pick up results.

That’s how it feels after a third defeat to Ross County this term, all damaging in different ways.

Again on Saturday, the Dark Blues threw away a winning position.

There are now eight points between Dundee and the assurance of safety, so let’s take an aspect from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat for each of those points.

Regan Charles-Cook of Ross County is congratulated. (Shutterstock).

Adam Legzdins

Dundee’s goalkeeper has been a reliable presence for much of the season but in two key moments against the Staggies this season he’s been found wanting.

With his side 2-1 up in Dingwall, Legzdins had a moment to forget as County equalised from a corner.

On Saturday once more his side led and, once more, Legzdins let in a poor goal, beaten at his near post by Joseph Hungbo.

Joseph Hungbo’s strike finds its way beyond Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (SNS).

The goalkeeper did make amends with a second-half penalty save but the damage that equaliser did to his side’s confidence was sizeable.

Ryan Sweeney

On the whole Sweeney defended manfully and dominated Staggies target man Jordan White.

But on the ball he struggled. An error from kick-off set the tone second half, as Dundee’s usual long ball into the corner hit the man in front of Sweeney, putting the hosts on the back foot immediately.

And then came the calamity for the second goal.

Ryan Sweeney heads clear from Jordan White of Ross County with Cammy Kerr in front (Shutterstock).

Cammy Kerr

Kerr has been Dundee’s best player in recent weeks, even playing out of position.

But he won’t look back on Saturday’s second half fondly.

He was unfortunate with the handball for the penalty but had no complaints.

A complete lack of communication between the full-back and central defender Sweeney later on proved even more costly.

Kerr ended up in a heap and there was no catching Charles-Cook.

James McPake

Any confidence in the manager from the stands that was left before Saturday has surely ebbed away after another collapse.

The irony is McPake got his team selection right, opting for legs and energy in midfield with Jordan McGhee and Max Anderson, both of whom had impressive first 45s.

Dundee boss James McPake as his side lose to Ross County.

But he was unable to lift his side at the break and that’s what his job right now has boiled down to, finding a way to inject some confidence into his ailing team.

As it stands, there are no plans to make a change in the dugout, though a telephone call from across the Atlantic would change that quickly.

Ross County

The Staggies were decent and dominated the second half but were afforded the chance by mistakes from their opponents and Dundee’s fragility in key moments.

Zak Rudden

Zak Rudden opens the scoring (Shutterstock).

The bright part of the game came when Rudden fired in his first Dundee goal and did so expertly.

Overall, he didn’t have a great game, didn’t hold the ball up as well as he needs to and was well-marshalled by the County defence.

But he got one chance and he smashed it in, that’s a trait the Dark Blues desperately need right now.

Max Anderson chance

Ifs, buts and maybes – if your auntie had a certain piece of anatomy, she’d be your uncle and all that.

But if – IF – Max Anderson had connected better with the excellent Paul McMullan’s cross, the complexion of the game would have been completely different at 2-0.

Max Anderson can only find the arms of goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw with a big chance (Shutterstock).

What lies ahead

Dundee have recently faced Livingston, St Johnstone, Dundee United and Ross County – the teams just above them in the table – and come away with no wins.

Next in the league they face third-place Hearts and top-of-the-tree Celtic away from home.

Beyond that there are only seven games before the split with eight points to make up to ensure survival.

Wins are needed before that comes around.

Right now, there’s no sign of those coming.

‘I take the blame’ – Dundee boss James McPake rues poor decision-making in crushing defeat to Ross County

