Dundee boss James McPake admits his job is on the line as he talks manager pressure: ‘At the minute, I’m not getting results’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake admits his job is on the line as he talks manager pressure: ‘At the minute, I’m not getting results’

By George Cran
February 9 2022, 8.00am
Dundee manager James McPake.
Dundee manager James McPake.

Dundee manager James McPake is under no illusions what his future holds if he doesn’t turn his side’s fortunes around soon.

The Dark Blues head to high-flying Hearts on Wednesday rock bottom of the Premiership having not won a league match in their last nine outings.

And pressure is rising on the Dens boss with supporters making their feelings clear after the weekend defeat to Ross County.

He is, however, bullish about his ability to turn things around and get the Dark Blues away from the drop.

He said: “I’m not being cocky or trying to be clever in saying I don’t feel pressure of losing my job.

Dundee boss James McPake will be hoping to see his side win for the first time in eight league games.
Dundee boss James McPake.

“If I don’t win games of football in a results-driven business then I know what is going to happen.

“The pressure I feel is to get this team winning games.

‘A dream to be manager of this football club’

“I would rather take all the pressure and allow the players to play with freedom.

“It hurts me a lot, I will say that.

“I’ve been at this club eight years now. I’ve been through a lot here, good and bad. It hurts me a lot when we don’t win.

“That’s where the pressure comes.

“Do I feel over-awed or if I’m sinking with the pressure? No.

Dundee haven’t won in nine Premiership games after losing to Ross County on Saturday.

“But we’re not doing what we should be doing, we should be getting up and cementing our place in this division.

“We still have a chance of doing that but we need to act quickly and be a lot better.

“In terms of pressure, it will always be there.

“I don’t want to belittle that and make it sound like I don’t care, it’s not that.

“It’s a dream to be manager of this football club.

“We’ve won promotion but for every high there are lows. We have to fight and battle our way out of it.

“That’s what we’ll do.”

Talks with Nelms and Strachan

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms.

McPake has had discussions with managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan over the team’s run of results.

Being able to lean on the experience of former Scotland and Celtic boss Strachan has always been of great use to the 37-year-old Dundee boss.

But he admits relationships like that, however positive, can’t continue unless results change.

McPake added: “I’ve spoken to Gordon (Strachan) and spoken to John (Nelms).

“Gordon is fantastic for us.

“We are young, we get that, but we are going to learn. We’ll keep fighting, that’s one thing we will do.

“We’re certainly not going to give up, it’s not in any of our natures. It’s not in the nature of the players.

“At the end of the day, it is a results-driven business and those relationships and conversations don’t mean a thing if we don’t pick up results.

“I’m not naïve enough to ignore that.

“Your only collateral as a manager is getting results and, at the minute, I’m not getting results.

“My sole aim is to turn that around.”

 

Dundee’s next five Premiership clashes – where do the elusive wins come from for under-fire Dark Blues?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]